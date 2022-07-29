ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian president observes 1st grain exports leaving

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PECw_0gxNMfQ600

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited the Odesa region to observe the loading of grain as exports resume for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy observed a Turkish ship loaded with grain.

“The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelenskyy said.

He said the export of grain will begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but could not depart the Ukrainian ports.

