Traffic backed up at I-35 exit near Wells Branch after fatal crash involving car, semi-truck

Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The...
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
APD: Intoxicated man ran red light before crashing into vehicle & killing driver
The two-car crash Tuesday night that left a woman dead in Southeast Austin was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light, police say. It happened at around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Burleson Road and FM 973, just south of Austin's airport. The Austin Police Department...
Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant subjected to an internal affairs investigation regarding an event in January was suspended in July, according to officials. A July 12 memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated that Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez neglected his duty on a homicide case. Sanchez...
North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor. Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two...
Fire destroys Travis County home, 1 person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say a fire destroyed a home in Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 says that the fire happened early this morning on FM 969 at Blake Manor Road. Units arrived and found a fully involved single-family home and defensive fire operations began. Officials say all...
Driver arrested for possible DWI after fatal crash in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS initially said just after midnight that medics, along with Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue crews, were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle rolled over. CPR was in progress on one adult patient and two additional patients were being extricated.
APD identifies man killed in Southeast Austin shooting on Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the person who was killed in a shooting that also injured a second person in Southeast Austin this week. The fatal shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road in Southeast Austin. Responding...
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
Rocks falling from bridge on N. Lamar and 3rd Street damage driver’s truck
Police are intermittently stopping traffic on N. Lamar near the intersection of 3rd St. because rocks are falling from a bridge overhead.
It has been 6 years since the tragic hot air balloon crash in Lockhart
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, July 30 marks six years since 16 people died in the nation's deadliest hot air balloon crash. The incident happened just 40 minutes south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas on July 30, 2016. It was the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history and the worst aviation disaster since 2009.
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
Police searching for two suspects who robbed NE Austin gas station
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station last month in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, June 5, at around 6:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip Gas Station on East Braker Lane just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says the suspects...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
