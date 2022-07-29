ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NJ looks to speed distribution of drug overdose antidotes

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nj1015.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands

Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WPG Talk Radio

Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs

A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioid Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Antidote#Naloxone#Nj#Human Services
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain

NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
CBS New York

Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy