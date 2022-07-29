NJ looks to speed distribution of drug overdose antidotes

nj1015.com
Related
What NJ workplaces can do to address big drug abuse problem
Maybe it’s a close friend, a relative or perhaps it’s a co-worker. You probably know someone who has a drinking problem or is frequently getting high when they’re not on the job, but they won’t talk about it and they’re not getting any help. According...
How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands
Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
The slow, frustrating slog to launch new NJ marijuana businesses
TRENTON – State regulators say they’re moving as fast as they can to approve licenses for businesses seeking to sell legal recreational marijuana. bBut some applicants are frustrated by the pace and head start being enjoyed by corporations that have expanded their medical cannabis businesses. To date, 308...
RELATED PEOPLE
Domestic extremists and rail security: What NJ passengers need to know
We haven’t had a significant terrorism-related incident in the Garden State in quite a while but the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about a possible passenger rail threat. While law enforcement officials have not indicated any kind of specific, credible threat has...
New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born
TRENTON, NJ – If you’re under 20-years-old, you might want to think twice before committing...
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minorities and women seeking to own N.J. legal weed stores `swimming uphill’ to land licenses
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Colia Best has the ambition and drive to get his cannabis business off the ground. What’s missing...
Man paid Uber driver to bring Indiana girl he groomed to New Jersey, docs say
A man is accused of grooming a teenage girl from Indiana over the internet and paying an Uber driver $500 to drive her to his New Jersey home.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
NJ cardiologist sentenced for prescribing thousands of unnecessary opiate pills
A 60-year-old New Jersey cardiologist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills to a patient and his wife without a medical reason, according to the Department of Justice.
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: MURPHY LAUNCHES PROGRAM TO INCREASE AVAILABILITY OF NALOXONE IN COMBATTING OPIOID EPIDEMIC
Today we launched a Naloxone Distribution Program to increase availability of this life-saving drug and continue combatting an opioid epidemic that has taken the lives of nearly 3,000 New Jerseyans each year. 💉Learn more at: http://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562022/approved/20220728a.shtml.
Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streambeds are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1