Monkeypox in Massachusetts: 36 new cases, more than 4,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in commonwealth

Supreme Court ruling blows holes in Springfield’s 30-year-old restrictions on license-to-carry applications
SPRINGFIELD — The impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark decision on firearms is reverberating throughout Massachusetts and in particular in Springfield where the Police Department found its decades-old practice of routinely restricting — or even denying — licenses to carry firearms was suddenly unconstitutional.
Massachusetts Senate passes law responding to Supreme Court’s gun control ruling in New York
The Massachusetts Senate passed legislation Saturday afternoon that seeks to respond to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that struck down a New York gun-control law that required proper cause to have a license to carry a concealed handgun outside. The federal decision was expected to have legal ramifications...
Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining
As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
8 people indicted by federal grand jury for alleged involvement in money laundering ring, DA says
Eight people were indicted by a grand jury in Boston today for allegedly money laundering and transmitting tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said. Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney claims that the eight individuals have used or stolen fraudulent gift cards to buy and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Massachusetts slang: Here’s how to talk like a ‘Masshole’ — also known as a Massachusetts native
What can a newly-settled resident of Massachusetts do but stare blankly back in confusion as their friend recounts a story of driving to the packie, but running into trouble and getting pulled over by a statie while trying to bang a U-ey after missing a turn at the rotary?. Imagine...
‘A legislative end run:’ Massachusetts House rejects Gov. Baker’s attempt to tie free inmate phone calls to dangerousness hearings
House lawmakers rejected Saturday morning an attempt to tie a narrow version of Gov. Charlie Baker’s long sought-after reforms to dangerousness hearings to a proposal allowing inmates to make phone calls at no cost. A day before formal lawmaking ends for the year, the Massachusetts House voted 31-122 to...
East-West rail to receive $275 million in funding, as lawmakers send transportation bond bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk on final day of formal lawmaking
East-West rail is on track to receive a major funding jolt as state lawmakers in Boston on Sunday signaled their willingness to send trains chugging along between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. It’s now up to Gov. Charlie Baker, who publicly pledged his support for the commuter rail project in April...
Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn
SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
Business Monday ETC: Aug. 1, 2022
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its continued expansion into Massachusetts with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals. This addition is marked with its 48th franchisee, led by president Robert Molta, of Southwick. Molta has been a leader in the Western Massachusetts real estate market for over 30 years....
National Night Out events around Western Massachusetts build relationships between police, residents
Police and fire departments across the region are resuming National Night Out events this week, offering everything from free ice cream and a chance to climb onto a fire engine to K-9 demonstrations and visits from the state police helicopter. Traditionally National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday...
Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois; $1.34 billion prize marks 2nd-biggest win in lottery game’s history
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say the Mega Millions jackpot prize was increased to $1.34 billion, with a $780.5 million cash option. A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois has come away with quite the fortune after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, winning the $1.34 billion jackpot, one of the biggest prizes in the lottery game’s history.
7 great white sharks detected at same Cape Cod buoy; More sightings shut down beaches
Beachgoers in Massachusetts may want to keep their eyes peeled for fins in the water this weekend, as the Cape and Islands has seen quite the hustle and bustle of shark activity. Numerous great white sharks were detected swimming near buoys Saturday, and others were spotted by beachgoers close to...
Mega Millions jackpot, won at Speedway, increases to $1.34 billion due to big sales
The Mega Millions jackpot that was previously worth $1.28 billion increased Saturday by tens of millions of dollars after some big sales. Due to high sales, the jackpot from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing increased to $1.337 billion, according to the Illinois Lottery. The cash option is now worth $780.5 million.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $1.28 billion jackpot?
Are you tonight’s big winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a substantial amount after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:...
