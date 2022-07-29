Monkeypox in Massachusetts: 36 new cases, more than 4,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in commonwealth

The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.

