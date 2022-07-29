DOT Announces “Fare Share” Program to Assist with Employee Commuter Benefit

www.sourceofthespring.com
County Reopens Applications for COVID-19 Rent Relief
The county has reopened applications for COVID-19 rent from county renters who didn’t complete a previously submitted application, or want to submit a new application for review, officials announced. The program, originally begun in May 2020, is intended to provide help to those hit with financial hardship due to...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
mymcmedia.org
COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 rent relief program has reopened applications. The fourth phase of the program reopened on Wednesday. It is available to renters who did not fully complete a previously-sent application or who will submit a new application, per a county release. Eligible residents should apply online at www.mc311.com/rentrelief.
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
mocoshow.com
Spirit Halloween Announces Three Montgomery County Locations ‘Coming Soon’
During the Halloween season, Spirit operates over 1,400 store locations in North America. The Spirit Halloween website is open year-round, offering its in-store products online. The stores are usually open for 30 or 60 days prior to Halloween. Spirit has announced Montgomery County locations via its website, including:. • Burtonsville...
getnews.info
Local Fairfax Auto Repair Shop Implements Unique DVI and Bolt On Technology
ABS Unlimited Auto Repair began in 1987 as a family-operated service. Over its 35 years in operation, the woman-owned facility stays abreast of the latest technology, such as DVI inspections and Bolt On technology. ABS Unlimited Auto Repair and owners Betsy and Tim Briggs are pleased to announce that the...
WTOP
Sign of the times? Nope — time’s up for illegally posted signs in Montgomery Co.
The Department of Permitting Services in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start Aug. 4 on what it calls a “sign sweep” to remove illegally placed signs from county rights of way. That sweep will include, but isn’t restricted to, campaign signs that were placed in medians and along county...
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
Inside Nova
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
mocoshow.com
Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
WTOP
Report: Patients abused at Psychiatric Institute of Washington
A new report from the District claims some patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington are being abused and neglected. The group Disability Rights DC said many patients at the Tenleytown Institute are traumatized during their stay and in some cases physically injured. The report also says there is a...
NBC Washington
‘I Do Still Wear a Mask': As Montgomery County Returns to High COVID Spread, Residents Mask Up
A surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed Montgomery County, Maryland, into a high transmission status. In downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday, many people were wearing their masks indoors and while walking around outdoors. While no indoor mask mandate is in place, the county has now reached a high level of community spread of COVID-19.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Association Tells Virginia AG New Laws Make Their Jobs Harder
Virginia’s attorney general met with members of a Fairfax County police officers group Thursday night to listen to their claims that new laws and policies are making it tougher for them to do their job. Dozens of current and former Fairfax County police officers – members of an organization...
4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Planning Department Releases Study of Traffic Crashes to Improve Safety Decision Making
The county’s Planning Department has released a study that will allow decision-makers to make better, more targeted decisions about how to increase transportation safety, officials announced. The Predictive Safety Analysis is a data-driven tool to estimate the number of crashes on county roads and at intersections, which will allow...
