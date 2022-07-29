www.brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Bridget Jones
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A rare business opportunity is taking place in Brown County where Brownwood native Bridget Jones is serving as the...
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
40 UNDER 40: Cameron Horton
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Following a seven-year career in the U.S Army, Cameron Horton has returned to Brownwood where he looks to continue...
Sandra Spellman Camp, 86, of Brownwood
Brown County native Sandra Jean Spellman Camp, age 86, died July 26, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with family members and a chaplain at her bedside. Camp was a 1954 Brownwood High School graduate and a proud Texas Tech University graduate in 1958. Camp was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church in Brownwood and lived north of Brownwood.
Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire
UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
Gregory Todd Hewitt, 61, of Brownwood
Gregory Todd Hewitt, age 61, of Brownwood passed away suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A private memorial will be held at a later date in his home state of North Carolina. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Todd was born on...
Court Records 7/29/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 22 through July 29:. Chamberlin, Robert Michael, Driving While Intoxicated. Ballard, Octovia Desarie, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Cantu, Destiny Justine, Criminal Trespass. Kinsey, Bradley Allen, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Arrowood, Becky Lynn, Possession of...
Jamie ‘Catfish’ Dee (Thixton) Gay
Jamie “Catfish” Dee (Thixton) Gay, age 75, of Bangs passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Jamie will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early
On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
Wilson returns to Brownwood as DC, defensive line coach
With the start of Brownwood Lions preseason football practice looming, new defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Marvin Wilson was a guest of Sammy Burnett on the Brownwood Lions Coach’s Show on KOXE earlier this week. Wilson is beginning his second stint as a coach in Brownwood, formerly serving...
128 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 128 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 128 positives this week, 14 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 46 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Bill’s Treasures grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bill’s Treasures on Friday, July 29, 2022. They are located at 2612 Belle Plain Street in Brownwood. Bill’s Treasures offers many hand-selected collector plates, artwork, books, and much more. They also offer food and beverages such as hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes.
Martin Belli’s ‘Scenes from Brown County’ to be featured at Art Center
If you ever wanted to share the spectacular beauty of a Central Texas sunset, but weren’t quite sure how to do it, then Martin Belli is your man. His panoramic color photos are the next best thing to being there. Big skies, vast horizons, rugged landscapes, and the creatures that live in them, are some of the “Scenes from Brown County” that will be featured in Belli’s upcoming exhibit at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. An opening reception will be Aug. 4, from 5-7 pm at the Art Center. The public is invited, and admission is free. The exhibit runs through August 26, open 2-6 pm weekdays.
Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
Driver in July 22 collision in Early succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:. On July 22, officers with the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to 2-vehicle accident on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive. A 1999 blue Ford Taurus was attempting to turn left...
UPDATE: Evacuations canceled in Comanche County wildfire
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has called for an immediate mandatory evacuation of part of Comanche County due to a wildfire. UPDATE: 11:10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has canceled evacuations. “Crews have contained enough of the fires to allow residents to return to their homes,” Public […]
Four arrested in theft investigation
EASTLAND COUNTY (July 29, 2022) — Erath County Sheriff’s Department has made four arrests in connection to numerous burglaries and identity theft cases in the county today. According to ECSO Captain Ben Moore, “The Erath County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team, along with the Ranger Police Department...
Crash results in one dead in Lampasas County
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | Video above and below are previous segments on Texas DPS. Texas Department of Public Safety are reporting a crash that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man Wednesday morning. Larry Carroll Derwacter was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet pick-up truck on...
Early police make arrest for methamphetamine possession
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Monday afternoon:. On July 22 at approximately 1140 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged.
Woman dies 5 days after ‘fatal accident’ in Early
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One woman died in a ‘fatal accident’ involving two vehicles last week in Early. According to the City of Early Police Department (EPD), the department’s officers along with personnel from Early and Brownwood Fire Departments, and Lifeguard EMS responded to the car wreck Friday, July 22 on North Highway 183 at […]
