If you ever wanted to share the spectacular beauty of a Central Texas sunset, but weren’t quite sure how to do it, then Martin Belli is your man. His panoramic color photos are the next best thing to being there. Big skies, vast horizons, rugged landscapes, and the creatures that live in them, are some of the “Scenes from Brown County” that will be featured in Belli’s upcoming exhibit at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. An opening reception will be Aug. 4, from 5-7 pm at the Art Center. The public is invited, and admission is free. The exhibit runs through August 26, open 2-6 pm weekdays.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO