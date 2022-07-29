Touring Indy’s Treasures: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

www.wishtv.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WISH-TV
IMSA race added to Indianapolis Motor Speedway schedule for 2023
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Friday morning, IMS officials announced the return of the series to the track for the first time since 2014. The race will be Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 with on-track action also happening the two days prior. The event will be called the “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” weekend.
WTHR
IMS adding another weekend of racing in 2023
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The International Motor Sports Association is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, billed as the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks," will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The race will air live on WTHR Channel 13.
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Macenko Gets It Done At Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — After years of waiting for a win at Anderson Speedway, Ohio driver Jack Macenko accomplished the feat. Macenko the current Kenyon Midget point leader won for the third time this season during the Gene Nolen Classic night presented by the Tin Plate and CB Fabricating. Kyle...
WISH-TV
Josef Newgarden qualifies 5th at Indy after given all-clear
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden will start fifth in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway less than two hours after series officials cleared him to qualify. Newgarden collapsed in his motorhome and hit the back of his head following a hard crash during last...
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Kyle Cummins Flips The Script
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kyle Cummins flipped the script on his journey to victory Friday night during round six of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at Bloomington Speedway. On Thursday, Cummins fast qualifying time during an aborted rain-interrupted qualifying session, then discovered an engine issue that prematurely ended...
WISH-TV
New treats offered at the Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The return of the Indiana State Fair also means Hoosiers can enjoy their favorite food from the American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar!. This year, fairgoers can get a quick quesadilla served with Red Gold salsa. For the ice cream fans, this year’s must-have milkshake is...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for William Hankins, a missing 31-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana. He was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department describe Hankins as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair, and with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls, and black pants.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
WISH-TV
Naptown Real Rollers host event to share Black skate culture and traditions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roller skaters from all over the country are headed to Indianapolis. The annual “Roll for Soul” event draws everyone from experienced skaters to newcomers lacing up for the first time. Lowell Harris is the president of the Naptown Real Rollers. Harris and a long-time...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Annual Hotdog Festival 2022 Underway
Beautiful weather for the annual Hotdog Festival has been forecast and proved true for Friday’s festivities. We have a couple hundred photos so far in the links below for you to view including multi-agency K9 demonstration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant & K9 Trainer Joey Mitchell...
