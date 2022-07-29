ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Touring Indy’s Treasures: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

By Hanna Mordoh
WISH-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMSA race added to Indianapolis Motor Speedway schedule for 2023

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Friday morning, IMS officials announced the return of the series to the track for the first time since 2014. The race will be Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 with on-track action also happening the two days prior. The event will be called the “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHR

IMS adding another weekend of racing in 2023

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The International Motor Sports Association is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, billed as the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks," will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The race will air live on WTHR Channel 13.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Car#The Ims Museum
sprintcarandmidget.com

Macenko Gets It Done At Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — After years of waiting for a win at Anderson Speedway, Ohio driver Jack Macenko accomplished the feat. Macenko the current Kenyon Midget point leader won for the third time this season during the Gene Nolen Classic night presented by the Tin Plate and CB Fabricating. Kyle...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Josef Newgarden qualifies 5th at Indy after given all-clear

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden will start fifth in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway less than two hours after series officials cleared him to qualify. Newgarden collapsed in his motorhome and hit the back of his head following a hard crash during last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
JamBase

Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis

Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades

Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
sprintcarandmidget.com

Kyle Cummins Flips The Script

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kyle Cummins flipped the script on his journey to victory Friday night during round six of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at Bloomington Speedway. On Thursday, Cummins fast qualifying time during an aborted rain-interrupted qualifying session, then discovered an engine issue that prematurely ended...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

New treats offered at the Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The return of the Indiana State Fair also means Hoosiers can enjoy their favorite food from the American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar!. This year, fairgoers can get a quick quesadilla served with Red Gold salsa. For the ice cream fans, this year’s must-have milkshake is...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for William Hankins, a missing 31-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana. He was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department describe Hankins as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair, and with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls, and black pants.
SEYMOUR, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Annual Hotdog Festival 2022 Underway

Beautiful weather for the annual Hotdog Festival has been forecast and proved true for Friday’s festivities. We have a couple hundred photos so far in the links below for you to view including multi-agency K9 demonstration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant & K9 Trainer Joey Mitchell...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy