Crash slows morning traffic on US 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne home is significantly damaged this morning after a fire that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition. Fort Wayne Fire officials say it happened in the 400 blk. of W. Fourth St. just after midnight. When they got there, they say there was a fire burning on the first floor, and two people were sitting outside needing medical attention. They were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Firefighters say four cats inside the home died.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO