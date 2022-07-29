Crash slows morning traffic on US 27

www.wane.com
Related
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4:30 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. This is a developing story,...
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
wfft.com
Drivers should expect slower traffic on portions of East State Boulevard next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City crews will be milling and paving sections of East State Boulevard next week. From Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5, between 7 p.m. an 5 a.m., drivers can expect delays on East State between Florida Drive and North Anthony Boulevard, and then from North Anthony to Randallia Drive.
fortwaynesnbc.com
2 people in serious condition after early morning Fourth St. house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two people are in serious, but stable condition after a house fire early Friday morning on Fourth St. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews responded to 400 W Fourth St. just after midnight on reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, FWFD found two people who had self evacuated and were in need of medical attention.
WOWO News
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in hit and run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A hit and run early Saturday morning left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 12:25 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Lima Road and Washington Center Road on a report that a pedestrian was struck. Once...
WANE-TV
Fentanyl contamination in processing blamed for deadly pills in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fentanyl is typically found in many street drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, police and experts tell WANE 15. But when you make your purchase, you may not be getting what you think. Nate Moellering, community outreach director at Fort Wayne Recovery, says overdose...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
wfft.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman and kept going early Saturday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads at 12:15 a.m. They found a woman in the road. She was taken to a local...
Times-Bulletin
VAN WERT COUNTY: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30 eastbound between State Route 49/Convoy Heller Road and Lincoln Highway, over Hagerman Creek, is restricted to the right/driving lane until early August for bridge repairs.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two seriously hurt in morning house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne home is significantly damaged this morning after a fire that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition. Fort Wayne Fire officials say it happened in the 400 blk. of W. Fourth St. just after midnight. When they got there, they say there was a fire burning on the first floor, and two people were sitting outside needing medical attention. They were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Firefighters say four cats inside the home died.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
WANE-TV
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
A Pierceton woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on East U.S. 30, east of South CR 450E, Warsaw, on Monday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, which was not made available until Wednesday, at approximately 4:04 p.m. Monday, a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Wilbert Morales, 37, Fort Wayne, was eastbound on U.S. 30, 500 feet east of South CR 450E. For an unknown reason, Morales’ vehicle rear-ended a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Heather M. Arter, 43, South CR 900W, Pierceton.
Map provided to track storm debris cleanup in Fort Wayne
Residents messaged WANE 15 concerned about the debris blocking the view of drivers turning onto Old Trail Road, as well as the smell coming from the piles. Many sidewalks in the area are covered with debris as well.
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Air pressure
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is the place to be for fun and education. Martin Fisher, executive director of Science Central, brought the education to the WANE 15 studios. Watch the experiment above to learn more about air pressure and how you can try it at home.
WANE-TV
Home ‘total loss’ after fire near Churubusco
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house fire destroyed a home near Churubusco Friday evening. The Huntertown Fire Department reported they were called to the 13100 block of Madden Rd. to assist the Churubusco Fire Department and Washington Township Fire around 6:45. No one was injured in the fire,...
Comments / 0