ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Second Ritz-Carlton opens in New York, with a focus on culinary

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
therealdeal.com

111 West 57th Street snatches Manhattan’s priciest contract

UPDATED, Aug. 1, 2022, 1 p.m.: Sponsor units had their moment last week, as developers sold half of the luxury properties to enter into contract. The priciest unit to enter into contract was PH20 at JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group’s 111 West 57th Street, according to a weekly report of Manhattan residential properties priced at $4 million and above by Olshan Realty. The unit asked $21 million, raised from $19 million when the building started marketing off of floorplans in 2016.
MANHATTAN, NY
WNYT

New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Andres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritz Carlton#Travel Hotelresort#Fitness#Design Inspiration#Ritz Carlton New York#Nomad#Michelin#Turkish#Greek#Lebanese#Spanish#The Lobby Lounge#Ritz Carlton Suite
PennLive.com

Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ArchDaily

House on House / Architensions

Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
BABYLON, NY
PhillyBite

How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to New York City?

- When traveling to New York City, you may wonder: "How long is the flight from Philadelphia to NYC?" The answer depends on the route you're taking, but on average, the flight can take up to an hour. Some routes are seasonal, and others have flights daily. However, this number may not be accurate; different factors are at play. In any case, arriving at the airport at least 1 hour before departure will help you to find your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
CBS New York

Zum Stammtisch: A taste of Germany in Glendale since 1972

NEW YORK - Often when newcomers step into Zum Stammtisch, they are taken by surprise. "They go, 'Oh, wow. I feel like I'm in Germany. It's like a time machine," co-owner Hans Lehner said.With antique beer steins lining stucco walls, the rustic interior is the brainchild of his father John, a German immigrant who opened the restaurant on Myrtle Avenue in 1972. When he died decades later, his sons Hans and Werner committed to preserving the business he built. "We've kept the decor basically identical," Werner said. "It's really traditional, old-school Bavarian."Nearly half a century since its inception, Zum Stammtisch has kept its reputation...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy