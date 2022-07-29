CARROLL president/investment chief leaves firm, replacements named

atlantaagentmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
cobbcountycourier.com
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Democrats consider holding 2024 convention in Atlanta: ‘The South has something to say’
A team of national Democratic Party officials met Thursday with Atlanta leaders to scope out whether State Farm Arena — which has been used for basketball games, pop concerts and early voting — could be transformed into the host site of the next Democratic National Convention. The group,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over tax revenue
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over how to split up Local Option Sales Tax revenue. The county’s expected to collect around $316 million a year over the next decade. The decision could impact every taxpayer in Fulton and raise property taxes for homeowners. Both sides met Friday to hear the city’s proposal and start the negotiation process.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta
The World Cup comes to Downtown Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in four years and federal funding is finally being invested in “The Stitch,” a longtime vision to reconnect the historic city center with Midtown. It’s an exciting and busy time to be in Downtown with these kinds of opportunities, said A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta […] The post Business group says ‘time of renewal’ coming to Downtown Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Updated: Cities propose cutting Fulton County’s share of sales tax revenue in half
The 15 cities in Fulton County offered a counterproposal to the Board of Commissioners on July 29 on how much Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue the county should get, suggesting cutting it in half to 2.45%. Two weeks earlier the county had proposed increasing its share of the sales tax revenue to 35% from […] The post Updated: Cities propose cutting Fulton County’s share of sales tax revenue in half appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
DeKalb mother provides foundation of opportunities for high school graduates of single-parent homes
At a recent fundraiser held at a banquet hall in Pine Lake, Georgia, Allision Whiteside rose from her table and approached the podium to applause and cheers. Grateful for the reception of the audience, Whiteside thanked her guests for their warm response. She made sure to signal most of her attention towards praising the table of eventgoers seated on her left-hand side.
saportareport.com
Music Midtown to announce its ‘position’ amid rumors of gun law issue
The Music Midtown concert festival will soon issue a statement on its “position” amid rumors that Georgia law preventing it from banning firearms might force a cancellation or move. The popular annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Earlier this year, its...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Henry County Daily Herald
New management company taking over at Stone Mountain next week
STONE MOUNTAIN – The end of an era is coming to Stone Mountain. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board voted unanimously Thursday to end a three-decade management agreement with Herschend Family Entertainment effective Aug. 1.
Atlanta Daily World
Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Brought $6M to College Park
ATL Airport District Hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® for the 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference. Event Generated $6 Million in Economic Impact to College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City. This past spring, the ATL Airport District hosted Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s 69th South Atlantic Regional...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Alpharetta post office must fix its problems
I drove by the Alpharetta, GA US Post Office Annex the day before yesterday to drop a letter into one of the two outdoor drive-by mailboxes. They were both taped shut. I inquired from a mail clerk inside as to the reason and was told that (once again) the boxes had been vandalized. I was also told that the boxes might be permanently removed due to this problem.
Comments / 0