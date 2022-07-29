Local Mayo Clinic hospitals receive high ratings from Federal agency

www.keyc.com
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Christian Family Solutions brings community awareness and prevention against opioid crisis
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The numbers keep rising: fentanyl and other opioid related substances have been plaguing Minnesota communities for years- and now, overdose deaths are at an all-time high. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the overdose death rate rose by 22% last year, with a reported total...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31. For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and...
Signs point to COVID concerns in southern Minnesota
Not everyone who gets COVID these days is avoiding hospitalization. Far from it. But President Joe Biden did just announce testing negative after five days of isolation during which he claims to have worked at full capacity. On Wednesday he stated, “my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great.”
Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to a little more than an average of 1,280 cases per day. Deaths also increased slightly, as did hospitalizations over the past week. In...
Severe storms on tap for Midwest to start the week
Residents across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes have enjoyed calm and seasonable weather in recent days, with little in the way of extreme heat or widespread rainfall. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change of pace will be quick to arrive in much of the region, with thunderstorms and even some severe weather this week.
Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota. On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest. MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects. Minnesota...
American Legion Fastpitch Softball caps off inaugural season in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, Jaycee Park in Mankato hosted the Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball State Tournament. Luann McMahn, member of the fastpitch softball committee, joined KEYC News Now to talk about the historic season. Mary Rominger: Luann, why Mankato to help launch the first ever season...
Magers’ 8K performance advances Mankato National to Minnesota Legion Championship
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato National is still undefeated in the 2022 Minnesota American Legion Division I State Tournament and advancing to the championship is already the team’s best finish since the 1950′s. After coming out of pool play 3-0, Mankato National opened up the championship bracket with...
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
Contractor Charged With Theft in St. Paul Housing Development
New accusations have been made against a former residential building contractor who is accused of stealing more than $1 million from a nonprofit developer of affordable housing in St. Paul. This Monday, prosecutors filed charges against Gary Charles Findell, alleging that he signed a contract to build a house in...
Teens fight the State for benefits—and win
High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members
DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
