MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
2023 Chevrolet ‘Seeker’ SUV Revealed
The 2023 Chevrolet Seeker is an all-new compact SUV initially being sold in China. However, it is headed to the U.S. The post 2023 Chevrolet ‘Seeker’ SUV Revealed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Porsche Will Add a New All-Electric Luxury SUV to Its Ranks
While Porsche already has an electric vehicle, the Taycan, and an EV SUV in the form of the second-gen Macan on the way, it doesn't have a luxury EV SUV yet. It looks like that's going to change as the automaker better known for building sports cars and sporty vehicles will eventually offer one after the Macan. It's also not going to be a sporty SUV, either, as they are aiming to expand their lineup into more of the luxury segment with this potentially bigger, battery-powered future SUV.
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA Facelift Spied On Video With Little Camo
Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA-Class in 2019, so it's high time that we see a refreshed version being tested. Thankfully, YouTuber walkoARTvideos caught one in Germany trying to hide the changes under camouflage. Just like the Mercedes A-Class it is based on, the CLA facelift prototype that was caught only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volkswagen Owns a Large Number of the Best Luxury and Sports Car Brands
Some of the world’s best luxury and sports cars are part of the Volkswagen Group. Even some of the priciest vehicles, including the Bugatti brand and the Lamborghini, are technically owned by Volkswagen. Other brands, both domestic and overseas, are also part of the Volkswagen family, including Audi, Bentley, and Porsche. Here’s a brief history of how Volkswagen’s umbrella grew over time and a current roster of offerings.
The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need
The best midsize SUVs under $35,000 include the 2022 Mazda CX-9, the Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade SUVs. All of these have BSW, AEB, and FCW. The post The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai and Kia Respond to Car Theft Trend
Hyundai and Kia car thefts have gotten so bad that the automakers have stepped in to address the problem. The post Hyundai and Kia Respond to Car Theft Trend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book
Kelley Blue Book says the best full-size trucks are the 2022 Ford F-150 Regular Cab, Super Cab, and the SuperCrew Cab. Ram cam in fifth place. The post The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
J.D. Power Chooses an Unlikely Model for Best Compact SUV
J.D. Power ranks the 2022 Buick Envision number one in compact SUVs. The post J.D. Power Chooses an Unlikely Model for Best Compact SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP
The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
True RS/SS Camaro Convertible Heating Up MAG Auction's Reno Event
Your Chevy Camaro collection is not complete without this convertible. The concept of the American pony car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?
Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2022 Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are great choices for compact sedans. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Ways the 2022 Kia Sorento Outshines the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Here are three ways the 2022 Kia Sorento bests its cousin, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post 3 Ways the 2022 Kia Sorento Outshines the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Used Car Prices: Shoppers Are Spending Over $10,000 More for Vehicles
Preowned vehicle used to be a means to save on a car purchase. However, recent research suggests that buyers are spending around $10,000 over what they should. The post Used Car Prices: Shoppers Are Spending Over $10,000 More for Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car?
The luxury sport coupe segment contains some of the most advanced cars imaginable. Here, we'll compare the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 718 Cayman luxury sports coupes to find out which coupe best fits in your garage. The post 2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
