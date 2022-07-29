ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger to open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

By Keli Freeman
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The newest roller coaster opening this weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio is called Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger. The park said new coaster brings a first-of-its-kind 95-degree drop to Texas and will leave you screaming.

“This roller coaster was created by Dr. Diabolical,” said Jeff Filicko with Six Flags Fiesta Texas. “She is working to harness the fear of our guests to power her army of monsters so she is using that cliffhanger hold to capture your essence of fear and if you get to ride it you will actually hear her speaking to you throughout the cliffhanger hold of the ride as she captures that fear.”

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger debuts Saturday, July 30 with a special opening ceremony at noon.

