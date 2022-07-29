Sony lowers profit forecast as PlayStation game sales fall

Cloud base artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has collapsed (-82%) for 2022. It's hard to believe the stock was trading at a high of $401.49 in October of 2021. Shares were rocketed higher by triple-digit growth blowout earnings through 2021 thanks to robust demand perpetuated by loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. That took a severe turn for the worse since the Fed started raising interest rates. While margins may improve on loans, rising interest rates all but shatter demand for loans. The Fed is anticipated to accelerate its rate hikes to try to get a handle on the runaway 9.1% inflation. The platform has its own risk grade ratings as its system tends to have few default rates than traditional scores from FICO. AI-based credit underwriting was the next step in lending versus traditional credit underwriting. The recession risk and rising interest rates put banks on cautious footing, causing funding restraints. The Company converted loans on its balance sheet to cash, which hit revenues hard. The Company has $8.94 cash-per-share. Upstart lowered it guidance in May and lowered them even further in July, resulting in cascading waves of selling. The Company is focusing on the rollout of its auto retail product. The active auto dealership footprint spans over 35 different OEMs, including Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY), Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM), and Subaru (OTCMKTS: FUJHY). Despite a downward forward trajectory, revenues still rose 155% in fiscal Q1 2022, and the Company is profitable. Prudent investors looking to get in on a leading AI-powered loan platform can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Upstart.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO