Guest commentary: A bipartisan call to get charter reform legislation across the finish line

EAST BRANDYWINE >> It’s been more than three years, but even in death, Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana is making a difference. It’s what Liv was striving to do during her all-to-brief 19 years of life. And what is happening now is a clear indication that the Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate was not only successful, she was an inspiration to just about everybody she came in contact with.

MALVERN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO