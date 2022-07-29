ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icTAU_0gxNJBF300
  • Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates to 4% or above as it tries to tame soaring prices.
  • "A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation," he said.
  • Bond and stock markets have rallied prematurely, according to the Pershing Square Capital founder.

The Federal Reserve will have to hike interest rates to at least 4% if it wants to bring inflation under control, according to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

The Pershing Square Capital chief executive said the US central bank's latest 75 basis point rate hike won't be enough to bring soaring prices under control, despite some investors' bullishness.

"I don't think there is any prospect of getting back to 2% without materially higher rates, 4% or more, which are maintained at these levels for extended periods," Ackman tweeted Friday.

The Fed raised its target funds rate to between 2.25% and 2.5% earlier this week, but Chair Jerome Powell said its decisions on policy will be driven by data in the future, suggesting the Fed could slow the pace of its rate rises if economic indicators deteriorate.

Stock markets rallied after Powell's comments, but Ackman said investors' bullishness looks premature. He added that 2.5% interest rates will likely not be high enough to tame inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 8.6% in May.

"A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% only makes sense in a world with 2% stable inflation," he said. "It makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation."

"Powell's views on the neutral rate have only served to materially ease financial conditions making the inflation problem worse and his job more difficult," he added.

Stocks have rallied since Tuesday's closing bell, with the S&P 500 climbing 3.85% to move back above 4,000 points for the first time in nearly two months. Base rates rising to 4% would likely considerably dampen investors' newfound confidence in US markets, Ackman warned.

"Bond and stock market have rallied substantially since [Powell's comments] as the implication is that rates need not increase much more," he said. "The problem is that we are not close to a neutral rate."

Read more: Bill Ackman owns 7 stocks after his $1.1 billion bet on Netflix. Here's why he bought each of them.

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Bill Ackman
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Stock#Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

What Is a High-Net-Worth Individual? Definition, Types & Privileges

A high-net-worth individual (or HNWI) is a designation used in the finance industry for a person with a large amount of investable wealth. Here, investable wealth includes only liquid assets like cash, cash equivalents, and easily traded securities like stocks and bonds. Less-liquid assets like real estate, art, and collectables are not considered when determining the value of an individual’s investable assets.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy