ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US

By Marianne Guenot
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoYYU_0gxNJ51w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6ZTh_0gxNJ51w00
Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria grown on a Petri dish.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

  • The bacteria that cause a rare, deadly disease were previously thought to be imported to the US.
  • But a series of US melioidosis cases suggest it has been living in US soil for years.
  • Warming linked to climate change may have made the Gulf Coast more hospitable, an expert said.

A microbe behind the rare but potentially deadly disease melioidosis has been found in US soil and water for the first time, the CDC said on Thursday .

The bacteria, which was thought to live only in tropical and sub-tropical countries, may in fact have been living undetected in US soil for years in states including Mississippi.

Climate change may have played a role by making the soil in the Gulf Coast more hospitable for the bacteria, a CDC expert said.

A bacteria in US soil

Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, can infect humans through broken skin, inhalation, or ingestion, per a 2018 review. But human-to-human transmission is very rare , so it needs to grow in the soil and groundwater to survive.

Experts considered US soil inhospitable for the bacteria, which are known mostly to live in tropical and subtropical regions like South and Southeast Asia, northern Australia, and parts of Central and South America.

But two recent cases — in 2020 and 2022 — could not be linked to travel. The people lived within ten miles of each other, in southern Mississippi near the Gulf of Mexico.

This rang alarm bells with the CDC. A further investigation found the bacteria present in the soil and water in the area, and concluded that they likely caused the infections.

Climate change may be to blame

It's impossible to know for sure how long the bacteria may have been in US soil. Testing for soil-dwelling bacteria is usually limited.

But they may have been present for a long time. Two older cases, reported in Texas in 2004 and 2018, could also not be linked to travel. Both lived along the Gulf Coast, said Julia Petras, CDC bacteria expert who described the cases to STAT News.

Climate change may have changed the soil in the US to make it easier for the bacteria to thrive, Petras said.

Steady changes to the climate in the US has increased the risk of freak weather events and changed rainfall patterns — both of which are linked to outbreaks of the bacteria, a 2022 academic review found.

The CDC said it didn't know if the bacteria might also be present elsewhere in the US.

The risk to the general population remains low

"This is a big deal because clinicians generally speaking only consider melioidosis in patients who have recent travel to an endemic area like Thailand, South Asia, Australia," Petra told STAT.

Melioidosis is very rare, but can be very dangerous. Between 10 and 50% of those infected globally die after infection, per the CDC .

However, treatment with antibiotics can help reduce the risk , per the CDC . Both the 2020 and 2022 cases survived after treatment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 355

Donita Clark
2d ago

this is what happens when you have an open border and people are entering the country from over 150 countries that are not medically screened.

Reply(99)
204
Charles Lutz
2d ago

my thoughts are it was another one that was started by the government so prepare for another lockdown I'm pretty sure most of You realize by now that a lot of diseases have all the sudden appeared that haven't been around for a long time or haven't even been here in this Country. just another way to thin out the population in the world and including the United States here in Michigan there starting mandatory mask wearing again in many different countries when are we going to start realizing that most of this stuff is either man-made and released either from our country or once again China I've been around for 64 years of my life and I've never seen things this bad until the last 2 years

Reply(30)
131
Ortha Dianala Lumanlan
2d ago

DEADLY DISEASES WILL HAPPEN AND OCCUR ALL OVER THE WORLD. With peoples LIFESTYLES NOW many more disasters will occur. ONLY RETURNING TO THE WILL OF GOD WILL HELP US. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT US ALL!!!

Reply
53
Related
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Tropics#Central And South America
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
Insider

Insider

510K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy