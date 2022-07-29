ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Rebekah Vardy loses ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case against Coleen Rooney

By Sian Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbzFv_0gxNIwK300

Rebekah Vardy has lost the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the October 2019 post, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yU7zF_0gxNIwK300

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy , denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

In a much-anticipated ruling on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Mrs Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

The judge said it was “likely” that Mrs Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.

But she added: “Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”

During the trial, the two women each gave evidence, as did Mr Rooney, also 36, who played for Everton and Manchester United as well as England.

Referring to Mrs Rooney’s viral “reveal” post at the end of the trial, her barrister David Sherborne told the court: “It is what she believed at the time… and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.”

Mr Sherborne argued that Mrs Vardy had a “habitual and established practice” of leaking information about those she knew – through Ms Watt – to The Sun newspaper.

He said there were, in text message exchanges between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt, examples of the pair discussing leaking other people’s private information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdR4y_0gxNIwK300

Mrs Justice Steyn said in her ruling: “In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true.”

In the first ruling in the case in November 2020, then-Mr Justice Warby found the viral post had “clearly identified” Mrs Vardy as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust”.

He also found that an ordinary reader would read the post as claiming Mrs Vardy had “regularly and frequently abused her status as a trusted follower of Ms Rooney’s personal Instagram account by secretly informing The Sun newspaper of Mrs Rooney’s private posts and stories”.

The libel battle came after Mrs Rooney publicly claimed that an account behind three fake stories in The Sun that she had posted on her personal Instagram account was Mrs Vardy’s.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. “It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Mrs Vardy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer

Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
U.K.
The Independent

Six key points from the ‘Wagatha Christie’ judgement as Rebekah Vardy loses claim

Rebekah Vardy has lost the "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.In the October 2019 post, Ms Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy's account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Sting
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial set to be made into Hollywood film

The ‘Wagatha Christie' trial is set to be made into a big-budget Hollywood film as directors look to turn the libel case into a box office hit.The row between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, two high-profile footballers’ wives, is already being made into a drama series by English television writer Debbie Horsfield.Rebekah Vardy lost her multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney on Friday (29 July) after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to the media.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

It's...Rebekah Vardy's account! Becky returns to Instagram after Wagatha Christie defeat to exclaim 'peace out' as she shows Vs to the camera and wears jacket declaring: 'Normal is boring' - amid claims she could be up for £250,000 documentary payday

Rebekah Vardy has returned to Instagram after her Wagatha Christie libel defeat, exclaiming 'peace out' and showing a V-sign towards a camera - as it is revealed she could be offered £250,000 for a documentary on the case. The 40-year-old's reputation has been left in tatters after losing her...
INTERNET
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy criticises ‘unjust’ libel loss in Wagatha Christie case and ‘cannot accept’ judgment

Rebekah Vardy has released a statement saying she is “extremely sad and disappointed” at the judge's decision on her libel claim against Coleen Rooney.Ms Vardy said in the statement that the judge “got it wrong” and she could not accept the ruling. “I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached,” she said.“It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge's finding.“The judge accepted that publication of Coleen's post was not in the 'public interest' and she...
REBEKAH VARDY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#The High Court
The Independent

‘A sentence I thought I’d never write’: David Baddiel confirms it’s ‘come home’ after Lionesses Euro win

Football has, in fact, come home, David Baddiel confirmed, after the England squad knocked out Germany in the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).Baddiel, who co-wrote the popular England football anthem “Three Lions” with fellow comedian Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, tweeted the song’s chorus line after the match.“It’s... Coming... Home,” Baddiel wrote in three separate tweets. He added: “In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship...
SOCCER
The Independent

John Oliver skewers Liz Truss for resurfaced tweet mourning death of Jimmy Savile

John Oliver took aim at the Tory leadership candidates on Last Week Tonight on Sunday (31 July).The late-night host particularly mocked Liz Truss over an undeleted tweet mourning the death of prolific celebrity paedophile Jimmy Savile.“Truss has a real knack for making bad decisions and then very much sticking to them,” Oliver said during a segment on his show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. “Exemplified by the fact that this tweet paying tribute to Jimmy Savile, who turned out to be a monstrous paedophile, has still not been deleted 11 years later.”On 29 October 2011, Truss tweeted: “Used...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I see you’: Brandi Chastain congratulates Chloe Kelly following goal celebration

England’s Chloe Kelly earned the seal of approval from American football player Brandi Chastain after she took off her shirt to celebrate her winning goal against Germany during the Euro 2022 final.Moments after scoring England’s second goal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (31 July), Kelly tore off her jersey and was seen spinning it in the air as she celebrated with her teammates.The moment quickly went viral and has been hailed as “momentous” for women’s football.It comes 23 years after Chastain, 54, scored a winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup final against China. A photograph of Chastain’s celebration...
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Spice Girls fans ‘disappointed’ as Geri Halliwell hugs Nadine Dorries at Euro 2022 final

Spice Girls fans have criticised Geri Halliwell for posing for a selfie with controversial Conservative MP Nadine Dorries at the Euros final.On Sunday (31 July) night, England’s Lionesses beat Germany to win the tournament for the first time.Halliwell was in attendance at the event, where she delighted fans as she shared a selfie with fellow Spice Girl Mel C.However, it was a photo with Tory MP Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, that frustrated social media users.The politician posted her own photo to Twitter, in which Halliwell was seen with her arms...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Frankie Boyle defends controversial joke about ‘raping and killing’ Holly Willoughby

Frankie Boyle has addressed a controversial stand-up routine in which he joked about raping and murdering TV presenter Holly Willoughby.The outspoken Scottish comedian argued that the joke came within a wider context of discussing whether a joke like the one in question is “OK” to make. Boyle, who has been known for making provocative jokes throughout his career, made the joke about Willoughby while performing at Latitude festival last week.Per the Daily Mail, Boyle joked to the crowd: “I’d obviously kill her and rape her afterwards. I’m joking – I’d rape her first.”The publication claims Boyle was interrogated on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy