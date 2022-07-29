ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

By Tony Jones
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Duke of Cambridge will join the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany , Kensington Palace has said.

William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after they beat Sweden to book their place in the final.

The country is gearing up for the major sporting event on Sunday that has seen the women’s national team garner support with their exciting displays on the pitch.

William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for the final.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said after England’s emphatic semi-final win on Tuesday: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

