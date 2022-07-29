Love Island fans think Indiyah should get a deal with Pretty Little Thing

Love Island fans have been voting on Twiter for their favourite female islander to land a clothing deal with Pretty Little Thing, and it looks like Indiyah is taking the lead.

The fast fashion brand has previously partnered with former Love Island stars, including Molly Mae Hague, who is now creative director at the company.

Pretty Little Thing appears to already be scouting out its next star from the series, asking followers on Twitter to let them know which of the female stars it should partner with by tweeting out photographs of each of them.

So far, the tweet with the most engagement (more than 7,200 likes and 1,800 retweets) is the one featuring Indiyah.

“Tweet us using the hashtag #PLTdeal if you think Indiyah would be the perfect PLT Doll ,” the company wrote.

“She is the perfect PLT doll,” tweeted one user.

“Y’all know what to do. It’s Indiyah or no one,” another added.

The company’s tweet about Ekin-Su received the second highest amount of engagement, garnering 3,490 likes and more than 1,100 retweets.

“Definitely Ekin Su should get the deal she would be perfect just love her,” tweeted one person.

“I think she would bring total class to a collection,” another wrote. “I can see it now, all ruched, draped , red dresses.”

Hague has previously been criticised for her involvement with Pretty Little Thing after the brand was found to be paying garment workers in Leicester just £3.50 per hour following a 2020 investigation by The Sunday Times .

Boohoo, the parent firm for Pretty Little Thing, said at the time that it was “grateful” for The Sunday Times investigation exposing sweatshop conditions at some of their suppliers factories following publication of the report.

In a statement, it said: “We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting conditions, which, if they are as described by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace.

“Boohoo are keen and willing to work with local officials to raise standards because, we are absolutely committed to eradicating any instance of non-compliance and to ensuring that the actions of a few do not continue to undermine the excellent work of many of our suppliers in the area, who work tirelessly to provide good jobs and good working conditions.”