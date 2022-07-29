ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Love Island fans think Indiyah should get a deal with Pretty Little Thing

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPPW9_0gxNIruQ00

Love Island fans have been voting on Twiter for their favourite female islander to land a clothing deal with Pretty Little Thing, and it looks like Indiyah is taking the lead.

The fast fashion brand has previously partnered with former Love Island stars, including Molly Mae Hague, who is now creative director at the company.

Pretty Little Thing appears to already be scouting out its next star from the series, asking followers on Twitter to let them know which of the female stars it should partner with by tweeting out photographs of each of them.

So far, the tweet with the most engagement (more than 7,200 likes and 1,800 retweets) is the one featuring Indiyah.

“Tweet us using the hashtag #PLTdeal if you think Indiyah would be the perfect PLT Doll ,” the company wrote.

“She is the perfect PLT doll,” tweeted one user.

“Y’all know what to do. It’s Indiyah or no one,” another added.

The company’s tweet about Ekin-Su received the second highest amount of engagement, garnering 3,490 likes and more than 1,100 retweets.

“Definitely Ekin Su should get the deal she would be perfect just love her,” tweeted one person.

“I think she would bring total class to a collection,” another wrote. “I can see it now, all ruched, draped , red dresses.”

Hague has previously been criticised for her involvement with Pretty Little Thing after the brand was found to be paying garment workers in Leicester just £3.50 per hour following a 2020 investigation by The Sunday Times .

Boohoo, the parent firm for Pretty Little Thing, said at the time that it was “grateful” for The Sunday Times investigation exposing sweatshop conditions at some of their suppliers factories following publication of the report.

In a statement, it said: “We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting conditions, which, if they are as described by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace.

“Boohoo are keen and willing to work with local officials to raise standards because, we are absolutely committed to eradicating any instance of non-compliance and to ensuring that the actions of a few do not continue to undermine the excellent work of many of our suppliers in the area, who work tirelessly to provide good jobs and good working conditions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island: Michael Owen is ‘really proud’ of daughter Gemma despite skipping ‘meet the parents’ episode

Michael Owen is “really proud” of daughter Gemma despite not appearing in Love Island’s “meet the parents” episode.The reality TV show comes to an end on Monday (1 August), with Sunday (31 July) night’s penultimate episode seeing the islanders reunited with their families for the first time and able to introduce them to their new partners.While fans had expected that Gemma’s famous father Michael would visit the villa, the former footballer had previously shut down speculation that he would be appearing on the show.However, Gemma’s mum Louise did pay her daughter a visit in the villa, where she revealed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals reasons why ex Justin Long ‘gets all the ladies’

Drew Barrymore reminisced about her love life and revealed why her ex Justin Long knows how to get along “with the ladies”.The 47-year-old television praised Long, who she had an on-and-off again romance with from 2007 to 2010, during a recent appearance on Mike Birbiglia’s A Little Bit Extra podcast.Barrymore recalled that she was not only “in love” with the 44-year-old actor, but she also thinks that his sense of humour is why women are so interested in him.“I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny,” she said. “The sharpest wit. You want...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islander#Fast Fashion Brand#Pretty Little Thing
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure ‘didn’t share all the details’ of ‘rude’ incident

JoJo Siwa has claimed Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share “all the details” about the interaction that led to her branding the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok.Bure posted to Instagram on Tuesday (25 July), explaining that she’d called Siwa after the video was posted to apologise for upsetting her in the past.She said that she and Siwa had a “great conservation”, during which the teen apparently said “she didn’t think this was going to go viral” and told Bure she “didn’t think it was a big deal”.Explaining that Siwa’s video had, in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Liz Truss says she is ‘completely horrified’ by reality show Love Island

Liz Truss said she is "completely horrified" by the reality show Love Island. During the first Conservative Party hustings in Leeds, Truss was asked if she believed the show needed "reining in" due to complaints of "misogynistic bullying.""All I can say is that I watched it for 10 minutes with my teenage daughter, and I was completely horrified and I turned it off," Truss said in her response. The foreign secretary was then subsequently asked if her daughter was "equally horrified," to which she replied, "unfortunately, not."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss support frackingLiz Truss says voting to change rule to protect Owen Paterson was a ‘mistake’Rishi Sunak jokes about people complimenting his ‘tan’ during first Tory hustings
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Love Island fans beg for ad break during Paige and Adam’s ‘plain’ date

Love Island saw several of the villa’s couples head out on their final dates during Thursday night’s episode (28 July).For Paige and Andrew, it was a romantic boat trip to the port of Palma de Mallorca.The pair were delighted with the setup and raved about their time to the fellow islanders upon their return, however, the audience was not so enraptured.Fans were left begging for the adverts to roll during the date as the pair’s conversation drifted as slowly as the anchored vessel.“First time saying this, thank god the ads are here,” wrote one fan.“ITV2 you can skip to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has been roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok over an Independence Day video she shared earlier this month.The Full House star – who was recently at the centre of a publicity storm after TikTok star JoJo Siwa described her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met – posted a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed garb while Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” plays in the background.“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” Bure said. “Happy Fourth of July!”However, as musician Koma pointed out on social media over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in traditional Italian wedding

Kelly Brook has married her fiancé Jeremy Parisi in a private ceremony in Italy on Saturday (30 July).The model and TV personality exchanged vows with Parisi, also a model, after seven years of dating in the port town of Civitavecchia, near Rome.Photographs and videos shared on Instagram by the bride and groom show Brook, 42, wearing a traditional white lace gown with a long train and a matching lace veil.Parisi, 37, donned a smart black three-piece suit for his nuptials. The pair were photographed at the Torre di Cicerone (Cicerone Tower) for an outdoor ceremony, but were forced to move...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sylvester Stallone brands Rocky producers ‘blood-suckers’ and depicts them as vampires

Sylvester Stallone has escalated his criticism of the Rocky franchise’s producers after the announcement of the new spin-off film, Drago.Last month, the actor shared a lengthy message asking producer Irwin Winkler to give him “at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back”.Now, on Instagram, Stallone shared a mocked-up picture of Winkler as a vampire, sucking blood from the neck of Stallone’s character, Rocky Balboa.“After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! Presumed to be the most hated , untalented, decrepited, Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ?” he wrote...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘It was going to be a disaster’: David Harbour says he thought Stranger Things would be cancelled immediately

David Harbour has revealed that he never thought that Stranger Things would make it past season one while filming early scenes.The fourth instalment of Netflix’s fantasy hit was released earlier this summer in two volumes.Though the new episodes have been incredibly successful, Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, has admitted that he had doubts about the show at the start."We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster,” Harbour said during an interview on BBC’s The One Show earlier this week."I remember when we were shooting the first...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Island 2022 winners to be crowned in tonight’s final

Four couples will go head to head to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, during the live final on Monday 1 August.The final episode of the ITV dating series will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope battle it out for the title and to take home the £50,000 prize.Paige Thorne and Adam Collard narrowly missed out on a place after they received the least amount of votes from the public and therefore were dumped from the villa in Sunday’s episode.Elsewhere...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement’: Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses singer of affairs with ‘numerous women’

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith has said she is ready to walk away from her relationship with the star, citing “eight years of lies and deception” as the reason for the breakdown of their six-year marriage.On Saturday night, Smith wrote an Instagram post alleging that her husband had been cheating on her. She claimed that she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she begins. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Binky Felstead and Max Darnton get married in Corfu

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has married her husband Max Darnton for a second time at a ceremony held in Corfu at the old home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife, Nancy.The couple tied the knot for the first time last summer in a small civil ceremony held in Chelsea.However, they decided to have a larger celebration as part of a week-long stay in Greece.More than 100 friends and family members attended the wedding, including the couple’s one-year-old son, Wolfe, and India, five, whom Felstead shares with her ex, Josh Patterson.Additionally, many of Felstead’s former co-stars from...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Spice Girls fans ‘disappointed’ as Geri Halliwell hugs Nadine Dorries at Euro 2022 final

Spice Girls fans have criticised Geri Halliwell for posing for a selfie with controversial Conservative MP Nadine Dorries at the Euros final.On Sunday (31 July) night, England’s Lionesses beat Germany to win the tournament for the first time.Halliwell was in attendance at the event, where she delighted fans as she shared a selfie with fellow Spice Girl Mel C.However, it was a photo with Tory MP Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, that frustrated social media users.The politician posted her own photo to Twitter, in which Halliwell was seen with her arms...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial set to be made into Hollywood film

The ‘Wagatha Christie' trial is set to be made into a big-budget Hollywood film as directors look to turn the libel case into a box office hit.The row between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, two high-profile footballers’ wives, is already being made into a drama series by English television writer Debbie Horsfield.Rebekah Vardy lost her multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney on Friday (29 July) after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to the media.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘A sentence I thought I’d never write’: David Baddiel confirms it’s ‘come home’ after Lionesses Euro win

Football has, in fact, come home, David Baddiel confirmed, after the England squad knocked out Germany in the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).Baddiel, who co-wrote the popular England football anthem “Three Lions” with fellow comedian Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, tweeted the song’s chorus line after the match.“It’s... Coming... Home,” Baddiel wrote in three separate tweets. He added: “In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy