California Supreme Court upholds death penalty for Charles Ng in notorious '80s sex slave murders

www.cbsnews.com
Related
mymotherlode.com
CA Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty In Calaveras Murder Case
Wilseyville, CA — The California Supreme has upheld the conviction and death penalty for Charles Ng, who along with criminal partner Leonard Lake, murdered at least 11 people in the mid-eighties. The victims were enslaved at a cabin property owned by Lake’s ex-wife, who he was still on good...
State supreme court upholds death penalty for serial killer Charles Ng
SACRAMENTO - The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death penalty for one of two men implicated in at least 11 notorious horrific torture-slayings in the mid-1980s, in which the duo kept their victims hidden in a secret bunker in the Northern California woods. Thirty-seven years later, authorities are still trying to identify the remains of some of their victims. Charles Ng, now 61, was convicted in 1999 of killing six men, three women and two baby boys in 1984 and 1985. He was initially accused of 13 slayings - 12 in Calaveras County and one in...
Former New York State Supreme Court justice sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice and a former Democratic power broker from western New York were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their roles in a bribery scheme, which authorities say influenced judicial decisions and official appointments. G. Steven Pigeon, the ex-chairman of the...
eastidahonews.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (KSL.com) — On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections
An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
Massachusetts man arrested over alleged bomb threat to Arizona election official
A Massachusetts man accused of sending a bomb threat to a Democratic election official in Arizona just weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was arrested Friday. James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth made his first appearance in Boston federal court Friday, the Justice Department said. The Cape Cod resident was charged with one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax and one count of communicating an interstate threat. If convicted, Clark could face as many as 20 years in prison.
CBS Weekend News, July 31, 2022
California's biggest fire so far this year grows to 50,000 acres; Ukrainian-American family in Indiana grows sunflowers as symbol of resistance.
Program reintroduces previously-believed extinct wood bison into the U.S.
A program in Alaska has been launched to reintroduce wood bison into the United States, as a herd was recently found in Canada. Up until the discovery, wood bison were declared extinct for decades. CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has more.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Antonio Current
San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro has asked the Justice Department to intervene after civil rights groups charged that at least 30 people have been killed in car chases tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's sweeping immigration crackdown. In a letter to sent federal officials Thursday, the ACLU of Texas and the...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Ukrainian-American family in Indiana grows sunflowers as symbol of resistance
The sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower. In Indiana, a Ukrainian-American family's backyard is home to a potential record-breaking sunflower. As the Ukrainian spirit flower keeps reaching the sky, it's a reminder of the same spirit. Alyssa Ivanson shares more.
Crossbow, Guns, Arrests + More at Colorado Homeless Camp Raid
Homelessness is an unfortunate problem globally, and Colorado is no exception. It is never a nice feeling to think that a person's living situation could be in such shape that they have to call a homeless camp home. The sad truth is that many Coloradans have found themselves in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California's biggest fire so far this year grows to 50,000 acres
From California to Nebraska, over 1.5 million acres have been destroyed in wildfires enabled by heat, wind and lightning. Joy Benedict has more.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
sfstandard.com
State Won’t Take Charge of Criminal Cases Involving Mayor Breed’s Brother and DA Brooke Jenkins’ Family
The California Attorney General’s Office declined to take over two controversial cases in which San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins raised concerns about potential conflicts of interests. Hours after taking office as San Francisco’s District Attorney on July 8, Brooke Jenkins’ office sought to have two cases transferred to...
San Bernardino County supervisors are urged to secede from California, form new state named 'Empire'
A local real estate developer and two mayors are urging San Bernardino County to secede from California and establish a new state, possibly dubbed "Empire."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuffPost
Feds: Hawaii Man Tried To Post Bail Using $1.2 Million In Fake Checks
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of using counterfeit bank checks totaling $1.2 million to try to bail three people out of a jail has been arrested and ordered held without bail, according to court records. Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. was detained by federal authorities on Monday. A U.S....
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
CBS News
Maryland lawmaker charged with felony theft & misconduct over district office rental
State prosecutors on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a Maryland state delegate accused of misusing public funds to rent a cottage outside his legislative district for his personal use. State Del. Richard Impallaria, who represents District 7, is charged with seven counts, including felony theft, misconduct in office and fraudulent...
Maricopa County leaders keep pushing back against election denialism in Arizona
Despite a discredited election review and false claims about the 2020 election, this year's primary, coming up on Tuesday, isn't all that different in Arizona's biggest county.
CBS News
520K+
Followers
61K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0