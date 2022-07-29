ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

California Supreme Court upholds death penalty for Charles Ng in notorious '80s sex slave murders

 2 days ago
CA Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty In Calaveras Murder Case

Wilseyville, CA — The California Supreme has upheld the conviction and death penalty for Charles Ng, who along with criminal partner Leonard Lake, murdered at least 11 people in the mid-eighties. The victims were enslaved at a cabin property owned by Lake’s ex-wife, who he was still on good...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
State supreme court upholds death penalty for serial killer Charles Ng

SACRAMENTO - The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death penalty for one of two men implicated in at least 11 notorious horrific torture-slayings in the mid-1980s, in which the duo kept their victims hidden in a secret bunker in the Northern California woods. Thirty-seven years later, authorities are still trying to identify the remains of some of their victims. Charles Ng, now 61, was convicted in 1999 of killing six men, three women and two baby boys in 1984 and 1985. He was initially accused of 13 slayings - 12 in Calaveras County and one in...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
