Influence of concomitant percutaneous transluminal angioplasty with percutaneous coronary intervention on clinical outcomes of stable lower extremity artery diseases

Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Exploring synthetic lethal network for the precision treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
The emerging targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) over the past 15 years. Nevertheless, lack of personalized treatment limits the development of effective clinical guidelines and improvement of patient prognosis. In this study, large-scale genomic profiles from ccRCC cohorts were explored for integrative analysis. A credible method was developed to identify synthetic lethality (SL) pairs and a list of 72 candidate pairs was determined, which might be utilized to selectively eliminate tumors with genetic aberrations using SL partners of specific mutations. Further analysis identified BRD4 and PRKDC as novel medical targets for patients with BAP1 mutations. After mapping these target genes to the comprehensive drug datasets, two agents (BI-2536 and PI-103) were found to have considerable therapeutic potentials in the BAP1 mutant tumors. Overall, our findings provided insight into the overview of ccRCC mutation patterns and offered novel opportunities for improving individualized cancer treatment.
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Clinical characteristics, radiological features, and disease severity of bronchiectasis according to the spirometric pattern
Bronchiectasis show various ventilatory disorders in pulmonary function. The characteristics and severity of patients with bronchiectasis according to these pulmonary dysfunctions are still very limited. This study aimed to evaluate the clinical, radiologic feature and the disease severity of patients with bronchiectasis according to spirometric patterns. We retrospectively evaluated 506 patients with bronchiectasis who underwent pulmonary lung function test (PFT) at a referral hospital between 2014 to 2021. The results showed that cylindrical type was the most common (70.8%) type of bronchiectasis on chest Computed tomography (CT), and 70% of patients had bilateral lung involvement. On the other hand, obstructive ventilatory disorder was the most common (51.6%), followed by normal ventilation (30%) and restrictive ventilatory disorder (18.4%). The modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) was highest in patients with obstructive ventilatory disorders, Modified Reiff score [median (interquartile range)]Â [6 (3"“10), P"‰<"‰0.001], FACED (FEV1, Age, Chronic colonization, Extension, and Dyspnea) score [3 (1"“4), P"‰<"‰0.001], and Bronchiectasis Severity (BSI) score [8 (5"“11), P"‰<"‰0.001] showed significantly highest values of obstructive ventilatory disorder rather than restrictive ventilatory disorder and normal ventilation. More than half of patients with bronchiectasis had obstructive ventilatory disorder. Bronchiectasis with obstructive ventilatory disorders has more dyspnea symptom, more disease severity and more radiologic severity. There was no significant association between spirometric pattern and radiologic type, but the more severe the radiologic severity, the more severe the lung function impairment.
Study: Skipping breakfast linked to decreased risk of AMD
Korean investigators have found intermittent fasting may actually lead to a lower risk of developing AMD in the elderly population. Skipping breakfast may actually be a good thing for a select population, according to Korean investigators. New research has found that avoiding this meal is associated with a lower risk...
Developmental modeling of hepatogenesis using obese iPSCs-hepatocyte differentiation uncovers pathological features
Obesity is a multigene disorder. However, in addition to genetic factors, environmental determinants also participate in developing obesity and related pathologies. Thus, obesity could be best described as a combination of genetic and environmental perturbations often having its origin during the early developmental period. Environmental factors such as energy-dense food and sedentary lifestyle are known to be associated with obesogenicity. However, the combinatorial effects of gene-environment interactions are not well understood. Understanding the role of multiple genetic variations leading to subtle gene expression changes is not practically possible in monogenic or high-fat-fed animal models of obesity. In contrast, human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) from individuals with familial obesity or an obesogenic genotype could serve as a good model system. Herein, we have used hiPSCs generated from normal and genetically obese subjects and differentiated them into hepatocytes in cell culture. We show that hepatocytes from obese iPSCs store more lipids and show increased cell death than normal iPSCs. Whole transcriptome analyses in both normal and obese iPSCs treated with palmitate compared to control revealed LXR-RXR and hepatic fibrosis pathways were enriched among other pathways in obese iPSCs compared to normal iPSCs. Among other genes, increased CD36 and CAV1 expression and decreased expression of CES1 in obese iPSCs could have been responsible for excess lipid accumulation, resulting in differential expression of genes associated with hepatic fibrosis, a key feature of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Our results demonstrate that iPSCs derived from genetically obese subjects could serve as an excellent model to understand the effects of this multigene disorder on organ development and may uncover pathologies of NAFLD, which is highly associated with obesity.
Biodegradation of high molecular weight hydrocarbons under saline condition by halotolerant Bacillussubtilis and its mixed cultures with Pseudomonas species
Biodegradation of high-molecular-weight petroleum hydrocarbons in saline conditions appears to be complicated and requires further investigation. This study used heavy crude oil to enrich petroleum-degrading bacteria from oil-contaminated saline soils. Strain HG 01, with 100% sequence similarity toÂ Bacillus subtilis, grew at a wide range of salinities and degraded 55.5 and 77.2% of 500Â mg/l pyrene and 500Â mg/l tetracosane, respectively, at 5% w/v NaCl. Additionally, a mixed-culture of HG 01 withÂ Pseudomonas putidaÂ andÂ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, named TMC, increased the yield of pyrene, and tetracosane degradation by about 20%. Replacing minimal medium with treated seawater (C/N/P adjusted to 100/10/1) enabled TMC to degrade more than 99% of pyrene and tetracosane, but TMC had lesser degradation in untreated seawater than in minimal medium. Also, the degradation kinetics of pyrene and tetracosane were fitted to a first-order model. Compared toÂ B. subtilis, TMC increased pyrene and tetracosane's removal rate constant (K1) from 0.063 and 0.110 per day to 0.123 and 0.246 per day. TMC also increased the maximum specific growth rate ofÂ B. subtilis,Â P. putida, andÂ P. aeruginosa, respectively, 45% higher in pyrene, 24.5% in tetracosane, and 123.4% and 95.4% higher in pyrene and tetracosane.
mRNA vaccines induce rapid antibody responses in mice
MRNA vaccines can be developed and produced quickly, making them prime candidates for immediate outbreak responses. Furthermore, clinical trials have demonstrated rapid protection following mRNA vaccination. Thus, we sought to investigate how quickly mRNA vaccines elicit antibody responses compared to other vaccine modalities. We first compared the immune kinetics of mRNA and DNA vaccines expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike in mice. We observed rapid induction of antigen-specific binding and neutralizing antibodies by day 5 following mRNA (4"‰Âµg/mouse), but not DNA (50"‰Âµg/mouse), immunization. Comparing innate responses hours post immunization, the mRNA vaccine induced increased levels of IL-5, IL-6, and MCP-1 cytokines which maybe promoting humoral responses downstream. We then evaluated the immune kinetics of an HIV-1 mRNA vaccine in comparison to DNA, protein, and rhesus adenovirus 52 (RhAd52) vaccines of the same HIV-1 envelope antigen in mice. Again, induction of envelope-specific antibodies was observed by day 5 following mRNA vaccination, whereas antibodies were detected by day 7"“14 following DNA, protein, and RhAd52 vaccination. Thus, eliciting rapid humoral immunity may be a unique and advantageous property of mRNA vaccines for controlling infectious disease outbreaks.
