Wagatha Christie case: Coleen Rooney wins libel trial brought by Rebekah Vardy

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Rebekah Vardy has lost her multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to the tabloid media.

Ms Justice Steyn delivered her written ruling on Friday (29 July) following a high-profile two-week trial in May, two years after Ms Vardy sued Ms Rooney for defamation.

Her ruling said it was “likely” Ms Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing fake information to The Sun .

Ms Vardy has always denied the public accusation.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

