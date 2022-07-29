Grandview Man Arrested For Alleged DWI

kchi.com
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
lawrencekstimes.com
Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Suspect arrested after double homicide in Lawrence, Kansas
A man is in the Douglas County Jail after two people were shot and killed and the suspect shot at law officers overnight in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kan. man accused of meth possession returned to jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after his third arrest in five months. On Thursday, police arrested 44-year-old Matthew S. Davis of Leavenworth on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In April...
Missouri man accused of firing at crop dusting pilot
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
kttn.com
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:52 am. Officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and upon further investigation, the driver was found in possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. The 37-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested and held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Overland Park shooting leaves one dead
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
KCPD investigates suspicious death near Cypress Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning in the 600 block of Cypress avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD investigating suspicious death Saturday morning
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
kmmo.com
BODY OF DECEASED FEMALE LOCATED IN CORNFIELD
A deceased person’s body which was located in a rural area in Johnson County on Friday, July 29, could be that of a 50-year-old area woman who was reported missing last weekend. According to a press release, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Warrensburg Police Department...
kchi.com
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (7/28)
Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 7/27/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Carl Eugene Norman of El Dorado Springs, MO was issued a warrant on 7/27/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Larry Wayne Crowell of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant...
Olathe police searching for missing/endangered woman
The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
One person shot Sunday night in a possible road rage incident in KCMO
One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident on Interstate 435 near the East 23rd Street exit.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Man sentenced for shooting on Leavenworth bridge
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for shooting and injuring a soldier on Leavenworth's Centennial Bridge.
KCTV 5
Mystery surrounds death involving man found in a car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A man is dead and what killed him remains a mystery. KCPD officers were called to the area of Independence Ave. and Cypress Ave. in Kansas City, just after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, officer found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent trauma. Paramedics responded to the scene and determined the victim was dead.
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
Comments / 1