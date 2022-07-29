Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday

If you would like to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Missouri Primary Election, but can not make it to the Polls Tuesday, there is still time to cast an absentee ballot. Absentee voting for the August 2nd primary continues through Monday, August 1st. To cast a ballot, you must be a registered voter. Absentee voting is available in person at the clerk’s office during regular office hours. Special hours will be available this Saturday, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and on Monday until 5:00 pm.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO