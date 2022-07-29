Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday

kchi.com
Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary
The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda
A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
US 24 Resurfacing Project Begins August 8th
In addition to the Bridge Rehabilitation on US 24 in Carroll County, MoDOT contractors will resurface more than 14 miles of US 24, east of Carrollton, beginning August 8th. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract to complete the resurfacing of US 24 from US 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt.
Another Lane Closure Planned For New Kearney Interchange Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another planned lane closure on I-35 in Kearney as part of the project that will build a new interchange at 19th Street. The lane closure scheduled for northbound I-35 at mile marker 25 on Tuesday, August 2. Mo-Dot says they plan to close...
Absentee Voting For Primary Election
If you would like to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Missouri Primary Election, but can not make it to the Polls Tuesday, there is still time to cast an absentee ballot. Absentee voting for the August 2nd primary continues through Monday, August 1st. To cast a ballot, you must be a registered voter. Absentee voting is available in person at the clerk’s office during regular office hours. Special hours will be available this Saturday, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and on Monday until 5:00 pm.
'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment
Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager.
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980
A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:52 am. Officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and upon further investigation, the driver was found in possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. The 37-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested and held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children
Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County. According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody
The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
Missouri man accused of firing at crop dusting pilot
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
