Jersey City, NJ

Hit-and-run video of councilwoman striking cyclist leads to calls for resignation

By Ron Zeitlinger
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
City
Crime & Safety
Calls grow for Jersey City, NJ councilwoman to resign after hit-and-run video

JERSEY CITY — A member of the City Council who reportedly hit an UberEats bicyclist and fled the scene is facing demands for her resignation from her peers. In security footage released Tuesday, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise appeared to drive off from the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive after hitting the cyclist on July 19. HudPost.com first reported on the hit-and-run.
NBC New York

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
CLIFTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES

A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two with gun detained in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
NEWBURGH, NY
patersontimes.com

Paterson man in critical condition after being shot on Walker Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Walker Street early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Walker Street and McBride Avenue at around 3:38 a.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Kearny Man Charged In OD Death Of Newark Fire Captain

A 42-year-old man has been charged in the overdose death of a beloved 49-year-old Newark fire captain who was found unresponsive at a fire station in January. Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability in the death of Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
Daily Voice

Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB

Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash, 40

South Jersey native and beloved brother Shawn Alexander died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, July 8. He was 40. Shawn lived in Trenton and attended Trenton High School, his social media page says. A quiet soul, Shawn is remembered as a selfless and caring brother who...
TRENTON, NJ
Harrisburg, PA
