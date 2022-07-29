Hit-and-run video of councilwoman striking cyclist leads to calls for resignation

www.pennlive.com
New Jersey councilwoman refuses to resign over video showing alleged hit-and-run crash with cyclist
Shocking video shows the moments a New Jersey councilwoman allegedly plowed down a bicyclist while speeding through an intersection and kept going in an apparent hit-and-run accident. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is accused of failing to slow or stop her car after striking the cyclist at the intersection of...
hudsoncountyview.com
1st rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down held at pedestrian plaza
The first rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who is under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, to step down was held at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza yesterday afternoon. “Hey-hey, ho-ho, A-D-G has got to go!,” the group of a few dozen people chanted early on during...
New Jersey Globe
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
PATERSON, NJ – Police in Paterson have cordoned off a section of Walker Street after...
Ex-Con Fugitive From NJ Caught With Guns, Drugs, Ammo Faces Lengthy Federal Prison Stretch
Cedric Lewis had been out of state prison all of two months when detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office learned that he'd armed himself with a rifle, two pistols and a pair of extended magazines while selling heroin and cocaine. With the heat on, the Bloomfield ex-con headed south....
Passaic Officer Abandons Seriously Injured Female Passenger In Pre-Dawn DWI Crash: Prosecutor
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer was drunk when he crashed his car and took off on foot, leaving a seriously injured female companion from Clifton behind, authorities said following his arrest. Edgar Delgado, 31, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges -- including...
Newark Police Searching for Female Shoplifter Who Assaulted Dollar General Employee
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can identify a woman who...
Calls grow for Jersey City, NJ councilwoman to resign after hit-and-run video
JERSEY CITY — A member of the City Council who reportedly hit an UberEats bicyclist and fled the scene is facing demands for her resignation from her peers. In security footage released Tuesday, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise appeared to drive off from the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive after hitting the cyclist on July 19. HudPost.com first reported on the hit-and-run.
NBC New York
NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
Newark Police Ask Public to Help Identify Tuesday Shooting Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – One man was shot in a shooting Tuesday night and now police...
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two with gun detained in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
NYPD: Man shoots at officers during Longwood drug investigation; 1 in custody
Police say a person of interest is in custody after a man shot at officers Friday afternoon.
patersontimes.com
Paterson man in critical condition after being shot on Walker Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Walker Street early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Walker Street and McBride Avenue at around 3:38 a.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
Newark Robbery and Assault Suspect Arrested
NEWARK, NJ – A man wanted for an assault and robbery in May in the...
Kearny Man Charged In OD Death Of Newark Fire Captain
A 42-year-old man has been charged in the overdose death of a beloved 49-year-old Newark fire captain who was found unresponsive at a fire station in January. Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability in the death of Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB
Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
South Jersey Man Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash, 40
South Jersey native and beloved brother Shawn Alexander died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, July 8. He was 40. Shawn lived in Trenton and attended Trenton High School, his social media page says. A quiet soul, Shawn is remembered as a selfless and caring brother who...
