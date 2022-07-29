Effects of inulin supplementation on body composition and metabolic outcomes in children with obesity

www.nature.com
Diagnosis accuracy of waist-to-height ratio to predict cardiometabolic risk in children with obesity
Waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) predicts abdominal fat and cardiometabolic risk. In children with obesity, the most adequate cut-off to predict cardiometabolic risk as well as its ability to predict risk changes over time has not been tested. Our aim was to define an appropriate WHtR cut-off to predict cardiometabolic risk in children with obesity, and to analyze its ability to predict changes in cardiometabolic risk over time.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
A novel circular RNA, circIgfbp2, links neural plasticity and anxiety through targeting mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after traumatic brain injury
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can lead to different neurological and psychiatric disorders. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are highly expressed in the nervous system and enriched in synapses; yet, the underlying role and mechanisms of circRNAs in neurological impairment and dysfunction are still not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the expression of circRNAs and their relation with neurological dysfunction after TBI. RNA-Seq was used to detect differentially expressed circRNAs in injured brain tissue, revealing that circIgfbp2 was significantly increased. Up-regulated hsa_circ_0058195, which was highly homologous to circIgfbp2, was further confirmed in the cerebral cortex specimens and serum samples of patients after TBI. Moreover, correlation analysis showed a positive correlation between hsa_circ_0058195 levels and the Self-Rating Anxiety Scale scores in these subjects. Furthermore, knockdown of circIgfbp2 in mice relieved anxiety-like behaviors and sleep disturbances induced by TBI. Knockdown of circIgfbp2 in H2O2 treated HT22 cells alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction, while its overexpression reversed the process. Mechanistically, we discovered that circIgfbp2 targets miR-370-3p to regulate BACH1, and down-regulating BACH1 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction. In conclusion, inhibition of circIgfbp2 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after TBI through the miR-370-3p/BACH1/HO-1 axis. Thus, circIgfbp2 might be a novel therapeutic target for anxiety and sleep disorders after TBI.
Developmental modeling of hepatogenesis using obese iPSCs-hepatocyte differentiation uncovers pathological features
Obesity is a multigene disorder. However, in addition to genetic factors, environmental determinants also participate in developing obesity and related pathologies. Thus, obesity could be best described as a combination of genetic and environmental perturbations often having its origin during the early developmental period. Environmental factors such as energy-dense food and sedentary lifestyle are known to be associated with obesogenicity. However, the combinatorial effects of gene-environment interactions are not well understood. Understanding the role of multiple genetic variations leading to subtle gene expression changes is not practically possible in monogenic or high-fat-fed animal models of obesity. In contrast, human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) from individuals with familial obesity or an obesogenic genotype could serve as a good model system. Herein, we have used hiPSCs generated from normal and genetically obese subjects and differentiated them into hepatocytes in cell culture. We show that hepatocytes from obese iPSCs store more lipids and show increased cell death than normal iPSCs. Whole transcriptome analyses in both normal and obese iPSCs treated with palmitate compared to control revealed LXR-RXR and hepatic fibrosis pathways were enriched among other pathways in obese iPSCs compared to normal iPSCs. Among other genes, increased CD36 and CAV1 expression and decreased expression of CES1 in obese iPSCs could have been responsible for excess lipid accumulation, resulting in differential expression of genes associated with hepatic fibrosis, a key feature of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Our results demonstrate that iPSCs derived from genetically obese subjects could serve as an excellent model to understand the effects of this multigene disorder on organ development and may uncover pathologies of NAFLD, which is highly associated with obesity.
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Occult hepatitis B virus infection among patients with chronic liver disease of unidentified cause, Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Occult hepatitis B virus infection (OBI) characterized by the absence of detectable HBsAg in the presence of HBV DNA in the serum and/or liver tissue remains a potential risk of transmission and diseases progression among different population groups. It could be associated with asymptomatic case up to chronic liver disease (CLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The objective of this study was to assess the magnitude and characteristics of OBI among patients with CLD of unidentified cause in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The study was conducted at the gastroenterology & hepatology referral clinic of three government and two private hospitals in Addis Ababa. Known CLD patients as evidenced by clinical and imaging criteria and/or with HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) negative results using rapid test kit were included. ELISA serological test to anti-HBc Ab, anti HBsAg Ab, and HBsAg were determined using BIORAD kits [https://www.bio-rad.com]. HBV-DNA was amplified, and viral loads were determined by quantitative real-time PCR using Abbott m2000rt platform following the manufacturer's instructions. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.A total of 48 CLD patients with no identified cause for their liver disease were identified during the study period. All the patients had evidence of CLD by clinical and imaging criteria and nine were excluded. Three (7.69%) of the 39 patients tested positive for HBsAg test done by ELISA making the negative predictive value of the rapid test kits 92.3% compared to ELISA. The remaining 36 patients had serology test for HBV and 16 (44.4%) had positive anti-HBV core antibody. Two (5.56%) of the 36 patients with HBV viral load determination had detectable HBV DNA suggesting presence of an occult hepatitis B infection. Occult hepatitis B infection is found to be an aetiology among CLD patients labelled as having no identified cause by the current standard of care using rapid HBsAg kits in a subset of patients in Ethiopia. This study signifies the high rate of OBI and past evidence of HBV infection among CLD patients and thus nucleic acid testing and/or anti-HBc shall be integrated to the routine health care system to minimize HBV infection risk of transmission and to enhance patient care.
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Evaluation of liver function tests to identify hepatotoxicity among acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients who are receiving chemotherapy induction
The effect of induction chemotherapy on liver function in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is not well documented in Ethiopia. This study assessed hepatotoxicity in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who were undergoing induction chemotherapy in Ethiopia. A 1-month cohort study was undertaken in forty patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with measurements taken at the baseline, second, and fourth weeks. A Log 10 transformation was done because of the skewed distribution of liver function tests. Descriptive statistics such as mean and proportion were calculated. A mixed model ANOVA and Bonferroni post hoc test were computed. A p value"‰<"‰0.05 was declared to determine statistical significance. Clinically significant hepatotoxicity was observed in 15% of patients. Mild liver injury occurred in 5% of patients. The mean of all liver function tests increased significantly from pre-induction to post-induction. ALT levels were significantly higher in patients who received blood transfusions, but not in those who did not. Regardless of other factors, ALP level in children is significantly higher than in adults, although total bilirubin in adults is higher than in children. A significant proportion of patients had hepatotoxicity. During chemotherapy induction, the mean of all liver function tests rose significantly, but this elevation of serum liver function tests may be transient. Chemotherapy drugs should be given without causing a significant alteration in serum liver function tests. Continuous monitoring of patients should be required.
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Minors at risk of von Hippel-Lindau disease: 10 years' experience of predictive genetic testing and follow-up adherence
Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is one of the most common cancer predisposition syndromes. Penetrance is high with around 20% of children presenting detectable and curable manifestations of the disease at 15 years old. VHL predictive genetic testing (PGT) is recommended during childhood from age 5 years in France. Insufficient compliance to surveillance of VHL pathogenic variant (PV) carriers is associated with severe outcome. PGT experienced by children and their parents is probably critical in influencing future acceptance of the result and adherence to surveillance. We conducted a retrospective study on minors tested (aged 5 to 16 years old) from 2010 to 2020, in a multidisciplinary oncogenetics consultation which follows a 3-step protocol based on psychological familial support. The objectives were to assess the adherence to follow-up within the National Expert Center for inherited predispositions to renal tumors (PREDIR) network of VHL PV carriers and its benefit through tumor detection and medical interventions. A VHL PGT was carried out in 34 children. Among the 16 children diagnosed as VHL PV carriers addressed to the PREDIR network, none had discontinued surveillance after a median of 41 months. Follow-up examinations detected 11 tumors in 6 children, 4 have been surgically treated. All had a favorable outcome. Our data suggest that a specific and adapted procedure for PGT in at-risk VHL children as well as a follow-up, organized within a specialized expert network, fosters a complete adherence to the surveillance protocol and thus lead to a favorable clinical outcome.
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Reply to 'Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine'
You have full access to this article via your institution. We appreciate the commentary on our Review (Chow, L.S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022))1 by George Brooks and colleagues regarding lactate as a major myokine and exerkine (Brooks, G. A. et al. Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-022-00724-0 (2022)2). In our Review1, we mentioned that lactate is a recognized myokine, whose role beyond serving as an energy source to mediate exercise-related effects is increasingly recognized3. Lactate can mediate tissue-to-tissue communication during exercise. The effect of lactate can be autocrine, as exemplified by lactate enhancing the myogenesis of C2C12 cells4. Alternatively, lactate can act in a paracrine or endocrine fashion, as exemplified by stimulation of TGFÎ²2 release from human adipocytes5, or by activation of CD8+ lymphocytes in a mouse model to delay tumour growth across multiple cancer types6.
Will anti-vaccine activism in the USA reverse global goals?
In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-vaccine activism in the USA accelerated, amplified and formed an alliance with political groups and even extremists. An organized, well-funded and empowered anti-science movement now threatens to spill over and threaten all childhood immunizations in the USA and globally. Many countries now face...
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying Figure 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
