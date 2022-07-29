Angels glad to have David Fletcher back vs. Rangers

www.mypanhandle.com
OK to Lose? Chris Woodward's Texas Rangers Must Be Better Than That
There is danger in growing too comfortable with "un-success.''
NFL・
Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter
Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Dazzles In His Second Rehab Start in Triple-A
The Dodgers pitching staff has been one of the best in the bigs and the scary part is, they’re missing a pair of key starters. Opening Day starter Walker Buehler has been on the shelf with a forearm injury and isn’t expected to be back until the stretch run. Fellow flame-thrower Dustin May however, is considerably closer to returning to the mound for the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra in lineup Sunday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sierra is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Our models project Sierra for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.6 FanDuel points.
A Rangers-Angels Immaculate Inning Connection
Texas was the victim of an immaculate inning for the third time this season, but the Angels' three all-time immaculate innings have a Rangers connection
Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run
Texas' No. 7 prospect is closing in on his second straight season with 20 home runs in the minors.
Ezequiel Duran Lifts Rangers to Victory
The rookie's ninth-inning double cleaned the bases and allowed Texas to claim a series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Rangers Takeaways: Ezequiel Duran's Clutch Gene
As Texas returns home from its longest road trip of the season, the rookie infielder is showing more signs that he loves those important moments.
Rangers Beat Angels Behind Pérez
Texas blew a close game open in the ninth to help Martín Pérez claim his ninth victory.
Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends
July 30 is a momentous day in Texas Rangers history, as three of the franchise's most beloved players hit career milestones or joined a Hall of Fame.
