FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 1 of 5: Resumes

How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
How Compliance Management System Tools Are Changing the Compliance Landscape
The job demand for compliance managers is like never before. With increasing scrutiny on companies’ security posture, managers must meet a large array of regulations, standards, and contractual requirements. In addition, the technological revolution means companies must deal with massive amounts of data, raising concerns about data security and privacy. Finally, a more worrying challenge is the threat from cybercriminals on the prowl to exploit vulnerabilities in the startup ecosystem.
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Business Leaders Acknowledge Hurdles to Tech Investments, ESG Implementation
While 60 percent of business leaders are either planning to invest or have already invested in advanced technology such as robotics, blockchain and quantum computing, 50 percent “claim they are not achieving significant value from existing technology investments,” noted the “Future-Ready Business Benchmark” report. The study...
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
Shrinking Choices, Shrinking Values - Property-based Testing (Part 5)
This is the fifth post in a series about property-based testing. This post describes "internal shrinking", a different implementation of shrinking that has some interesting advantages. Previous posts are:. What is Property-based Testing?. The complete code for this post can be found on GitHub - in particular example.py and internal_shrink.py.
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities
Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is creating a plethora of opportunities for job seekers. Both students and seasoned tech professionals have opportunities to carve a career in this consistently growing technology. For tech professionals who lost their job during this pandemic, the technology offers a respite from a large number of job vacancies around the world.
Top Penetration Testing Providers: What You Need to Know Before Opting for One
When it comes to protecting your business from cybercrime, you can never be too safe. That is why more and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. But, with so many penetration testing providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. We'll also discuss the importance of security testing and how often you should have it done.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
True Decentralization is the Key to Cross-chain Bridge Security
Hailed by some as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our multi-chain future, cross-chain bridges are seeing their fair share of controversy. It all started with Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin warning about their potential for. . The fact that a range of major breaches of such protocols recently brought...
The Right Way to Build React Native Modals
A guide on how to master React Native modal complex flows. Do you find using modals in React Native to be a bit of a pain? You're not alone! Trying to keep control of its open state and repeating the code everywhere you want to use it can be pretty tedious.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
