Heirloom and old-school hybrids: The wondrous tomatoes we most identify with the taste of August on the North Fork

Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
What’s for sale on the North Fork near Horton’s Point Lighthouse in Southold
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Horton’s Point Lighthouse is a historic beauty in Southold,...
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage to close after over 50 years of business
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage says today is the final day that they will be in business. After today, the business will no longer offer fresh meat, bread or prepared foods. They said on Facebook, "The decision to close down this business was not easy, but we have accomplished our goal of serving the community and providing excellent service to all of our customers for over 50 years."
The Harvest Inn: Renovated North Fork Hotel Helmed by Charming Husband-Wife Duo
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Renovations on the Harvest Inn in Peconic are officially complete, roughly one year after new owners Stacey and Steve Isaacs purchased the North Fork property and business. Since moving from Manhattan during the pandemic, they’ve reopened the boutique hotel to great success, and after three decades of marriage, they’re learning just how well they work together.
46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's wraps up in Glen Cove
Families gathered for some fun, food and rides at the 46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's in Glen Cove, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Westhampton Beach inn to reopen as luxury hotel
The way things are going, dated hotels on the East End are going to be, well, a thing of the past. In the latest example of developers giving an aging property a makeover, Long Island-based Five Pointe Real Estate will restore and reopen the Grassmere Inn, a Victorian built in 1885. It’s an $11.6 million project, Newsday reported.
Tulsi Square: Step inside Southold’s new wellness market and naturopathic clinic
Tulsi Square is located in the Feather Hill center in Southold. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) A new naturopathic clinic and wellness market just opened its doors in Southold’s Feather Hill Village. Tulsi Square, founded by married couple and naturopathic doctors Stephenie Pisacano and Jake Shettell celebrated its grand opening last...
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
South Setauket- Pristine 3 Bedroom Amherst Model In The Gated Three Village Green Community!
Formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to the deck. Den with gas fireplace, finished basement. Community boasts clubhouse, gym, in-ground pool, playground. Close to shopping, highways & Stony Brook hospital. $595,000 | MLS# 3414801. For more information click here.
Big Cat: Lynx Roaming Long Island Found and Captured
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – A wild Lynx that has been roaming the Suffolk County area...
Bethpage man resumes run around Long Island for 2 good causes
Wai Law continued his run around Long Island Thursday.
15 Photos: The second Babylon Block Party of the summer
It was a spectacular night for a block party. The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce hosted its second of four Babylon Block Parties this Thursday in downtown Babylon. The event, which happens along Deer Park Avenue, runs 5-9 p.m. The next one is set for Aug. 11. For more information, click here to see our guide.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
Church of St. Rocco holds annual 'Best Feast in the East' in Glen Cove
The feast runs through Sunday on Third Street.
Discover Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park
We all love our beaches and parks during the summer time, but this is a gem that many people might not know about.
Attention, everyone: there is a bobcat on the loose on Long Island
It seems like New Yorkers don’t only have shark sightings to worry about: officials are still looking for a bobcat running loose on Long Island. Cops in Suffolk County got a call yesterday about some sort of wild cat spotted in West Islip, a town near Fire Island, and they have yet to find the feline.
‘Guardian angel’ guide dog dies on Long Island, left in hot van
MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — For 15 years, Michelle Krupa was trying to find a guide dog who could work with someone who is both deaf and blind. Michelle has Usher’s syndrome, a rare disease that is slowly robbing her of the ability to see and hear. Two years ago, by a stroke of luck, she […]
What’s Happening This Weekend Around Huntington
There are events galore throughout the summer around Huntington, suited to a variety of interests. Here are a few of this weekend’s activities. Happenings on Main Street continues Friday night at the Northport Village Park in front of the gazebo.The free event runs through Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., and features summer music performances of folk, rock, blues and other styles. Bring a lawn chairs or blankets; picnicking is encouraged.
