Rain will move out Friday making way for comfortable, dry weekend

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A few showers linger this afternoon, mainly south of Pittsburgh. Showers will slowly exit the area during the day.

Rain could still be heavy southeast of Pittsburgh toward the Laurel Highlands. Localized flooding could be a problem in the mountains.

As the rain moves out late day Friday, more comfortable weather moves in. Humidity will drop through the day Saturday, setting up some great outdoor weather for the weekend.

It will be a mostly dry weekend with a nice mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday.

Pennsylvania Almanac

