Akron, OH

Akron police chief says community, officers ‘fatigued’ after second police involved shooting

By Maia Belay, Danielle Cotterman
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say an officer shot a woman during a chase early Friday.

Officers were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street around 3 a.m.

‘We are here for solutions’: Human rights group joins outcry after death of Jayland Walker

Police were told a 21-year-old victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. She was already en route to the hospital when officers arrived. Sources say she is in critical condition.

When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in the hospital. Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach. As of Friday morning, she was in the hospital in recovery. Police say she had a handgun.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. The suspect has not been identified.

Akron awards $1.6 million in grants to combat violence

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The officer involved has been on the force for two years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

“This community is on edge and I understand that. I promise you, no officer in the Akron Police Department comes into work saying ‘I hope I get to shoot somebody,'” said police chief Steve Mylett. “I understand the fatigue of the community and the fatigue of our officers. They don’t want this. They didn’t want to be in this situation today. Our officers have to make split second decisions.”

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that led to the death of Jayland Walker . That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform .

Open Minded
2d ago

It appears that the suspect shot is white. The race-baiting media does not mention the race of the individual shot by police. Very likely she was white and that will be the last you hear of this shooting. Police need to be able to do their jobs regardless of race.

