ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Woman struck by FrontRunner train dies; UTA implores public to observe all railroad crossing safety signals

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired.  […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Pillar Falls drowning victim identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Pillar Falls drowning victim has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office. According to the County Coroner, Cory Grant Collard of Payson, UT, drowned at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Collard, 30, was pulled...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KOOL 96.5

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#The Crossing#Accident#Uta#Gephardt Daily#Union Pacific
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
justshortofcrazy.com

9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert

Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLTV

More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Missing man located in Payson Canyon; told searchers he wanted ‘time alone’

PAYSON CANYON, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Missing man Daniel Kory Walker was located Sunday in Payson Canyon after he left for a hike on Friday. “At about 8:40 this morning, Daniel Kory Walker flagged down a motorist and got a ride to the command post,” says a statement issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
PAYSON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT removing Lehi light poles, expect lane closures on I-15

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is removing dozens of 120-foot light poles and others of similar height on the I-15 corridor in Lehi. This comes after one of the Lehi lightpoles fell due to a winter storm last December. UDOT has launched a thorough investigation into what caused the initial pole to fall.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

2022 ties record of number of 100 degree days in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Only halfway through 2022, and the year has tied for the record of days reaching over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100 degree mark Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man hospitalized after ATV rolls in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A patient was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his ATV rolled over on Highway 39. The adult male was near 2700 North on the highway when the ATV rolled shortly before 6:22 p.m., a Weber Fire District official told Gephardt Daily.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy