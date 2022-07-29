Woman struck by FrontRunner train dies; UTA implores public to observe all railroad crossing safety signals

gephardtdaily.com
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
Pillar Falls drowning victim identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Pillar Falls drowning victim has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office. According to the County Coroner, Cory Grant Collard of Payson, UT, drowned at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Collard, 30, was pulled...
UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
Gephardt Daily
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Gephardt Daily
Medical examiner rules woman’s death days after being subdued by SLCPD officers was homicide
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Saturday it has activated Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death of Megan Joyce Mohn to be a homicide. Mohn, 40, died in the...
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
ksl.com
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
justshortofcrazy.com
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
KSLTV
More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
Gephardt Daily
Missing man located in Payson Canyon; told searchers he wanted ‘time alone’
PAYSON CANYON, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Missing man Daniel Kory Walker was located Sunday in Payson Canyon after he left for a hike on Friday. “At about 8:40 this morning, Daniel Kory Walker flagged down a motorist and got a ride to the command post,” says a statement issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT removing Lehi light poles, expect lane closures on I-15
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is removing dozens of 120-foot light poles and others of similar height on the I-15 corridor in Lehi. This comes after one of the Lehi lightpoles fell due to a winter storm last December. UDOT has launched a thorough investigation into what caused the initial pole to fall.
UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
ksl.com
Poll asks how Utahns want to respond to drought, record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers' livelihoods — and it is asking us...
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100 degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Only halfway through 2022, and the year has tied for the record of days reaching over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100 degree mark Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Man hospitalized after ATV rolls in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A patient was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his ATV rolled over on Highway 39. The adult male was near 2700 North on the highway when the ATV rolled shortly before 6:22 p.m., a Weber Fire District official told Gephardt Daily.
