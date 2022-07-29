hackernoon.com
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
This Crypto Token Nearly Doubled This Week, Outpacing Bitcoin And Ethereum
Filecoin (FIL) shot up nearly 100% this week and was trading 31% higher at $10.93 at press time. FIL surged at press time even as major coins declined and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $1.1 trillion. Filecoin (FIL) Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 31%. 24-hour...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
Why Secure Tokens are Successful
How important is security in the modern world? It is crucial, especially when it comes to finances, no matter the form. As the novelty of crypto assets starts wearing off, the security aspect of these instruments becomes a focal point. After all, no one wants to lose their assets to theft or fraud.
NEWSBTC
Mehracki Token (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) – Cryptocurrencies Poised To Soar In The Future
The world of cryptocurrencies is becoming ever more popular, and the speed at which people begin trading grows more rapidly by the day. Mehracki Token (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) are among the hottest cryptocurrencies on the market today, but you may be asking yourself why. Well, in short, these Cryptocurrencies are positioned to provide massive returns to those lucky enough to invest early on.
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
4 Gold-Backed Tokens to Fight Crypto Volatility
Gold-backed tokens peg their value to the real-world cost of gold. The universally accepted precious metal is famous for its stability. It usually thrives when inflation dominates the markets since many investors pour their capital into its centuries-old reliability. Thanks to gold-pegged assets, crypto investors may fight the market’s volatility. Below are four gold-backed assets that could help you do the same: AABB Gold Token (AABBG) and Paxos Gold (PAXG)
Are Crypto Exchanges Going to Bankrupt?
If there’s one word that describes Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, it’s volatile. Crypto prices soar and then seem to crash almost as quickly, while rumors, sentiment, and fundamental developments are quickly factored into the market. In just a four-day period in early June,. fell from $30,500 to about $18,000...
What Are the Stages of a Crypto Bear Market?
Bear market is a term used in the crypto space to describe a general market crash, typically when the market has lost more than 20% of its value. That said, most signs of an impending bearish market are not always so clear at the onset. Although volatility is nothing new...
How to Earn FREE Crypto in 2022
2021 was a great year for crypto. The market hit an all-time high, and more people than ever started investing in digital currencies. But what does 2022 brings? In this article, we'll discuss ways you can earn free crypto today. So read on to find out how you can start generating returns on your investments!
The Cryptocurrency Sector Is Concerned About An EU Ban On NFTs
Insiders fear that new EU crypto laws might "substantially widen" the scope of existing EU regulations by requiring non-fungible token (NFT) issuers to consolidate and register their assets. Even while the prospect of a bitcoin ban appears to have faded, the proposals, which are now nearing completion, may also tighten...
cryptopotato.com
Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
Institutional investments in the cryptocurrency space are still quite late in 2022 and their real entry could be the spark for the next rally. The reality for the crypto industry and cryptocurrency prices in 2022 is institutional investment has only just begun. When it happens for real, the market will suddenly and drastically revise the exchange rate of crypto upward.
Crypto A to Z: Cryptocurrency Glossary
An All-Time High refers to the highest price that an asset has achieved on exchange for the current trading pair that is being referenced. An altcoin is any coin that is not Bitcoin. An address is a long string of characters representing a wallet that can send and receive cryptocurrency. Airdrop is the distribution of a cryptocurrency coin or token to a huge number of wallets. Buying the dip represents buying a coin at a lower price, hoping that it will rise again in the future. Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free from banks and the government.
Crypto’s Stablecoin Throne is Vacant
Solving the stablecoin dilemma is paramount to crypto’s survival and success as our industry matures. Without a secure, capitally efficient, and decentralized stablecoin, it will be extremely difficult to onboard institutional and retail capital. What are stablecoins?. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a peg with another currency, asset,...
Two Financial Worlds One App
Regulators are circling above wishing death upon Cryptos; To survive, cryptos must come to a compromise where Centralized Finance ala Traditional banking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) co-exist, and regulators have a say, yet the anonymity of the blockchain is preserved. This is what the immediate Future of Finance is likely to look like.
Bluejay Finance Raises $2.9 Million in Funding
Bluejay Finance, a decentralized stablecoin protocol for developing stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies, has secured $2.9 million in financing from Zee Prime Capital, C2 Ventures, Stake Capital Group, RNR Capital, Daedalus Angels, Moonlanding Ventures, Oval Ventures and others with operator-angels including DeFi initiatives including Ribbon Finance, Flux, Voltz, and Alpha Venture Dao.
Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible
Blockchain has gained too much popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. But will this innovation indeed change the manner in which we execute later on? The use of technology is still in the Proof of Concept (POC) phase, but it can play a decisive role in the various scopes of businesses and divisions, including banking, finance, insurance, and government.Blockchain can reform different ventures based on a few advantages that the innovation brings to the table, including: speedy transaction.
