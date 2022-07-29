An All-Time High refers to the highest price that an asset has achieved on exchange for the current trading pair that is being referenced. An altcoin is any coin that is not Bitcoin. An address is a long string of characters representing a wallet that can send and receive cryptocurrency. Airdrop is the distribution of a cryptocurrency coin or token to a huge number of wallets. Buying the dip represents buying a coin at a lower price, hoping that it will rise again in the future. Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free from banks and the government.

