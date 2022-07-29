www.news4jax.com
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County School Board, District 1
Two candidates are seeking the votes for Flagler County School Board, District 4. This is a nonpartisan office that will be elected by all voters during the August primary. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast Council, District 2
Four candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to voters in the city limits of Palm Coast. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate...
flaglerlive.com
Crista Rainey Is State Association’s Officer of the Year, Capping Near-Sweep for Flagler Sheriff
Flagler County Sheriff’s Master Deputy Crista Rainey twice in two months saved the life of a young, troubled teen who both times had to be talked–and pulled–off the I-95 overpass at Palm Coast Parkway. Rainey’s rapid-response reaction at what had started as a routine traffic stop managed...
News4Jax.com
Palatka Mayor/Commissioner
Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the August ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. {A race for Palatka’s District 4 seat will appear only on the November...
westorlandonews.com
Five New Schools Open in Horizon West, Apopka, Meadow Woods
Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools in August to add student capacity in growing areas including Horizon West, Apopka and Meadow Woods. Three schools are opening in Horizon West – Hamlin Elementary, Hamlin Middle and Panther Lake Elementary. Kelly Park School will absorb current and future growth in the Apopka area. And Stonewyck Elementary opens in the Meadow Woods/Boggy Creek area near the Osceola County border. The schools add nearly 5,000 seats of capacity to the nation’s ninth-largest school district, for a total of 210 schools during the 2022-23 school year.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Felon voting rights group critical of recent illegal voting allegations
WESH 2 Investigates has new information on the case of alleged illegal voting in the 2020 elections by registered sex offenders. The man who fought to restore felon voting rights is critical of recent arrests, and the state admits it does not have adequate resources to determine if some are not eligible to vote.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Sandcrab comeback: Tucker Harris wants to make Seabreeze a flagship school in Volusia
As Seabreeze High School's new principal, Tucker Harris said it has been a wild experience to see the community's enthusiasm and support of the school. The former Palm Terrace Elementary principal is familiar with the Ormond Beach community, having been the principal at Ormond Beach Elementary and Pine Trail Elementary in years past. Harris, a 1994 Seabreeze High School alumnus, has replaced Dr. Earl Johnson, who was recently appointed as the district's chief operating officer.
palmcoastobserver.com
AdventHealth’s 2021 community investment exceeds $1.3 billion
AdventHealth spent $1.31 billion addressing the health care needs of Central Floridians in 2021, according to a report released July 28 by AdventHealth. “As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a news release. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
villages-news.com
Controversial political protester in The Villages cleared in second legal case
A controversial political protester in The Villages has been cleared in another legal case. A motion was granted this week in Sumter County Court dismissing a charge of violating an injunction against 74-year-old Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley. McGinty originally was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up...
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
News4Jax.com
Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”. The auxiliary members will...
flaglerlive.com
10 Years After 1st Built, Belle Terre Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project Underway
Replacement of the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School is underway, with demolition and replacement efforts being conducted by Custom Built Marine Construction, with oversight from the City of Palm Coast’s Stormwater & Engineering Department. The existing timber walkway is currently undergoing...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Additional Human Remains Found At Palm Coast Construction Site
PALM COAST – More human remains have been discovered at the Toscana housing development off Old Kings Rd in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the latest development in a saga that began when a construction working discovered an apparent human femur at the site on July 18th.
WESH
Volusia County officials concerned about environmental impact of new I-95 interchange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County officials want to get rid of plans to build a new interchange off I-95 in New Smyrna Beach. They argue the new road would destroy important natural land and water in the area. Volusia County officials are asking the state to open...
villages-news.com
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
First Coast News
Police: USF anthropologists recover skeleton from Palm Coast construction site to be identified
PALM COAST, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Police have announced that the excavation of human remains found under a construction site in Palm Coast on July 19 has come to an end. Crews including the renowned University of South Florida...
Florida Man Under Risk Protection Order Caught Going To Court With Dagger In His Shoe
A sheriff’s deputy conducting security screenings at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand discovered a dagger hidden in the sole of a man’s shoe as he tried to enter the facility Friday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., 26-year-old Austin W. Irvine of DeBary, Florida, entered
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Daytona Beach With Kids
There are plenty of things to do in Daytona Beach with kids. Whether you want to visit the Daytona International Speedway, zip line, or experience the Charles and Linda Williams Children’s Museum, we’ve got you covered. Daytona Beach also hosts an annual NASCAR race called the Daytona 500. The city is also known for its beach, which is hard-packed with plenty of sand for driving. The city’s Bandshell hosts free summer concerts, and the Daytona Lagoon water park features a waterslide, laser tag, and go-karts.
