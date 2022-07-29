ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Flagler County School Board, District 1

Two candidates are seeking the votes for Flagler County School Board, District 4. This is a nonpartisan office that will be elected by all voters during the August primary. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Palm Coast Council, District 2

Four candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to voters in the city limits of Palm Coast. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka Mayor/Commissioner

Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the August ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a November runoff. {A race for Palatka’s District 4 seat will appear only on the November...
PALATKA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Five New Schools Open in Horizon West, Apopka, Meadow Woods

Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools in August to add student capacity in growing areas including Horizon West, Apopka and Meadow Woods. Three schools are opening in Horizon West – Hamlin Elementary, Hamlin Middle and Panther Lake Elementary. Kelly Park School will absorb current and future growth in the Apopka area. And Stonewyck Elementary opens in the Meadow Woods/Boggy Creek area near the Osceola County border. The schools add nearly 5,000 seats of capacity to the nation’s ninth-largest school district, for a total of 210 schools during the 2022-23 school year.
APOPKA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Sandcrab comeback: Tucker Harris wants to make Seabreeze a flagship school in Volusia

As Seabreeze High School's new principal, Tucker Harris said it has been a wild experience to see the community's enthusiasm and support of the school. The former Palm Terrace Elementary principal is familiar with the Ormond Beach community, having been the principal at Ormond Beach Elementary and Pine Trail Elementary in years past. Harris, a 1994 Seabreeze High School alumnus, has replaced Dr. Earl Johnson, who was recently appointed as the district's chief operating officer.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

AdventHealth’s 2021 community investment exceeds $1.3 billion

AdventHealth spent $1.31 billion addressing the health care needs of Central Floridians in 2021, according to a report released July 28 by AdventHealth. “As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a news release. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Additional Human Remains Found At Palm Coast Construction Site

PALM COAST – More human remains have been discovered at the Toscana housing development off Old Kings Rd in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the latest development in a saga that began when a construction working discovered an apparent human femur at the site on July 18th.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Roofing scams in the Villages

The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
THE VILLAGES, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Daytona Beach With Kids

There are plenty of things to do in Daytona Beach with kids. Whether you want to visit the Daytona International Speedway, zip line, or experience the Charles and Linda Williams Children’s Museum, we’ve got you covered. Daytona Beach also hosts an annual NASCAR race called the Daytona 500. The city is also known for its beach, which is hard-packed with plenty of sand for driving. The city’s Bandshell hosts free summer concerts, and the Daytona Lagoon water park features a waterslide, laser tag, and go-karts.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

