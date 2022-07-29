2 killed, 1 hospitalized after being shot in separate shootings in West Philly, Kensington, police say

www.fox29.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After Work
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Delaware
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in critical condition after two separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday evening. Police say a double shooting erupted on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Two men, both 37 years old, were shot multiple times and placed in critical condition at a local hospital.
North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Woman, Man Hospitalized, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
NBC Philadelphia
1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say
A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
fox29.com
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
fox29.com
Baby girl shot after gunfire erupts during wedding reception in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a one-year-old girl became the victim of shooting after an argument turned violent Sunday morning. The shooting reportedly erupted during a wedding reception on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 9:30 a.m. A verbal argument "became heated" when one attendee pulled out a handgun...
Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a 5-year-old boy was found critically injured and bleeding after falling in Fishtown Saturday evening. Officers responded to a person screaming on East Girard Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they reportedly found the boy on the ground. Police say he was...
fox29.com
Man killed after being shot 5 times in Point Breeze, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say several shots were fired in Point Breeze Saturday evening, leaving one man dead. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m. He was struck three times in the torso, once in the back and...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police. Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday night, a 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened this morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when those shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened...
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal shooting after car crashes into South Jersey home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - A fatal shooting is under investigating after it ended with a car crashing into a home early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around midnight on the 1100 block of East Elmer Road in Cumberland County. The victim died as a result of the shooting,...
Baby shot during altercation at wedding celebration in Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot during a party in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.
fox29.com
Police: Man critical after being shot in the head in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head Friday night in Kensington. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of F and Tioga streets around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a man between...
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Armed Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The incident occurred on July 4, 2022, at a store located at 2216 N Broad Street. According to investigators, when confronted by an employee about taking unpaid items, one of the males pulled out a handgun and fled the scene.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought for firing into crowd of people, shooting child in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's health to identify two suspects sought in connection with an East Germantown shooting that left a 7-year-old injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday for...
fox29.com
30 bullets fired in Frankford double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two injured on Friday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue. Officials say police found a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man who...
Woman gets 2 1/2 years in police car fires amid 2020 protest
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released […]
