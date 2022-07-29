Raiders RB Jacobs embraces ‘big year’ ahead

www.avpress.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
hotnewhiphop.com
A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal
A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
A.J. Brown throws shade at Tennessee Titans after Deebo Samuel gets contract extension
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
Reports: 49ers agree to a big contract extension with Deebo Samuel
This appears to settle a confusing off-season in which Samuel requested a trade for unspecified reasons.
Yardbarker
Top-5 Eagles Under 25: Is A.J. Brown ready to fly?
For over the last half decade or so, one of the biggest complaints about the Eagles franchise has been their lack of young, high end talent. However, over the past few seasons, the team has drafted and traded for a number of young players that have already had an impact.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star
The San Francisco 49ers have a concerning update on one of their best defensive players. Star defensive lineman Arik Armstead has suffered a knee injury and will miss some time. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced this Friday that Armstead, 28, sprained his MCL during training camp this week. Although...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime. “Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper. You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
