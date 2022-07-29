www.newstimes.com
PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights
PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last...
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
Recap: Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $28.40 million from...
