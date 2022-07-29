Sunland Park Fire handles more calls from La Union and Santa Teresa

cbs4local.com
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokesperson for the fire department says a total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso. Crew members say three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
Older lady dies after being struck by truck in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An older lady died Thursday evening after she was struck on by a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway of a home in west El Paso. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Drive on Wednesday afternoon when a Ford-150 was entering Cabaret from a […]
Elderly woman struck by truck in west El Paso neighborhood dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elderly woman died after she was hit by a vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway of a home in west El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Drive around 1:45 p.m. Investigators said a Ford...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
String of break-ins reported at Resler Marketplace in west El Paso
Several businesses in west El Paso near Franklin High School were broken into Friday. Burritos Crisostomo, La Estrella West Meat Market & Kitchen, Jamba and Esoteric Boardshop at Resler Marketplace were broken into. The owner of Burritos Crisostomo told KFOX14/CBS4 items like the register were stolen as well. Jamba, a...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Operation H.O.P.E hosts annual back to school giveaway
EL PASO, Texas — Operation H.O.P.E hosted their annual back to school drive today in east El Paso on Saturday. The group put on the event in conjunction with the Rock Faith Center, which is located on Armour Drive. "It is great. I mean just all the people who...
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
West El Paso Walmart celebrates re-opening, honors policeman who saved customer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The west El Paso Walmart supercenter celebrated its re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and with honoring a policeman who saved a customer's life. The retail giant remodeled the store. During the ceremony, El Paso police officer Gabriel Perez was recognized. Walmart officials said Perez...
Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Maynard Haddad, owner of the iconic H&H Car Wash in El Paso has died, according to our news partner El Paso Inc., who spoke to Haddad's widow. H&H closed in July of 2021. The car wash/coffee shop became an institution in El Paso. Politicians, world-famous chefs, actors and actresses would visit The post Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies appeared first on KVIA.
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
