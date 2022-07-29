Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

cbs4local.com
Related
No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Drawn, Prize Continues to Climb to Record Heights
The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to surge after no jackpot winner was announced following Tuesday night's drawing. "All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN.
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?
People around the country are hoping they could beat the one in 300 million chance of winning tonight’s $1.1 Mega Millions jackpot, but what should you do next if you’re the lucky winner? Managing Director of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management answers the questions millions of Americans are thinking about ahead of tonight’s draw. July 29, 2022.
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions jackpot surges above $1B, but still not the biggest in U.S. history
If someone nabs the more than $1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday, it will mark the fourth largest U.S. lottery prize in history. It will also mark the third-largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot. The pot rose to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six winning numbers during Tuesday's...
Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars after Friday night's drawing
(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
Comments / 0