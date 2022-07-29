ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Associated Press
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
NBC News

What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

People around the country are hoping they could beat the one in 300 million chance of winning tonight’s $1.1 Mega Millions jackpot, but what should you do next if you’re the lucky winner? Managing Director of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management answers the questions millions of Americans are thinking about ahead of tonight’s draw. July 29, 2022.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Associated Press

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
LOTTERY
CNN

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars after Friday night's drawing

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#The Jackpot
FOXBusiness

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy