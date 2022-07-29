ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Dog dies, firefighter injured in Overland Park apartment fire

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKodp_0gxNF7Ms00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A late Thursday night fire at the Broadmoor Court Apartments in Overland Park left 15 people displaced, a firefighter injured and one dog dead.

Crews with the Overland Park Fire Department were called to the apartment complex just before midnight and were notified of possible victims trapped inside the building.

Once on scene, fire crews began attacking the fire while others rescued an adult, child and dog from one of the windows of the multi-unit structure.

While on the attack, the fire broke through the roof, forcing crews to shift to a defensive attack. Aerial streams and ground lines were used to control the blaze.

Fifteen people from eight of the units were displaced and the Red Cross is helping with lodging.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

