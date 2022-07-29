Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: August 2022

We don't have to tell you that during a Houston summer, the heat and humidity come at you at full force. Staying cool during a heat wave with the kids is top priority these days, and while the area has plenty of splash pads and pools, sometimes it's nice to beat the heat while enjoying someone else's air conditioning. Even though we love them, we know it can get expensive at indoor playgrounds and gyms, so we've included an entire section of free indoor fun ideas to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. And if you don't mind dishing out some dollars for fun indoor experiences, the second half of this list includes our favorite paid entry Houston-area venues where you can beat the heat this summer.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO