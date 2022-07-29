Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: August 2022

365thingsinhouston.com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week includes a final US stop by country legend Garth Brooks, a tribute to a legendary Mexican singer-songwriter, a rap double-bill of hip-hop stars, indie rockers, and more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Click2Houston.com
World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month
HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!. The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m. Bands expected to be on...
antiMUSIC
Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts
(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 1 to 7, 2022
Keep it cool and discover the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week, go bananas over Minions, shop for back-to-school tax-free, make friends with dinos, run a watermelon race, and more. Do you know an...
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress Camryn Jones stars in new sci-fi series ‘Paper Girls’
HOUSTON – The local 15-year-old Camryn Jones plays Tiffany in the highly anticipated Prime Video series ‘Paper Girls,’ a show about four young girls who become unwittingly sent on an adventure through time that will save the world. The young actress stopped by Houston Life to chat...
Click2Houston.com
Local actress Jojo Regina on her breakout role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
HOUSTON – Jojo Regina is the 11-year-old actress who plays the younger version of ‘Kya’ in the new movie ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ the film adaption of the best-selling novel. She stopped by Houston Life to chat about her big screen debut in one of...
Bounce Multimedia celebrates grand opening in Humble
Members of Bounce Multimedia gathered July 13 to celebrate the grand opening of the business's Humble location. (Courtesy Bounce Multimedia) Bounce Multimedia celebrated its grand opening in Humble on July 13. Located at 45 Wilson Road, the business offers media video production and installation services as well as equipment rentals. Additionally, the business offers mobile production services that send crew members to captures sports, entertainment and religious industries events. Bounce Multimedia, which also has a location in Beaumont, has worked with several major broadcasters, including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Bally Sports. 409-860-5551. www.bouncemultimedia.com.
Click2Houston.com
Create your own handmade pottery with fun experience at Smashed Clay Studio
HOUSTON – We’ve all seen the movie ‘Ghost’ with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore with its infamous pottery scene, and now there’s a spot right here in Houston that will let you make your own creations on a pottery wheel!. Whether you’re looking for a...
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
fox26houston.com
Celebrating National Hotdog Day at New York Eatery
Ruben tastes some of the great options at the New York Eatery as he celebrates National hotdog Day and highlights another restaurant participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, Houston Restaurant Weeks is August 1 - September 5, with more than 200 participating restaurants benefitting the Houston Food Bank. For more information visit houstonrestaurantweeks.com.
J. Raphael’s Photography relocates business from Houston to Humble
J. Raphael’s Photography, which relocated from its former site in Houston to Humble on May 1, offers a number of professional photography services, included Alter Ego Images, which combine multiple images of the same subjects to highlight various aspects of their lives. (Courtesy J. Raphael Photography) J. Raphael’s Photography...
Laredo Taqueria on Washington deals with litigious neighbors and drunks from nearby clubs
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
cw39.com
10 BEST burger in Houston according to Yelp
HOUSTON (CW39) Wondering about the best burgers in Houston? We checked with Yelp for the list of Top 10 burgers. If you haven’t heard of burger-chen, you’re not the only one, but we aren’t surprised it topped the list because it’s unique in how they prepare a glaze used, or not incase you have allergies. They detail how they make it happen. The patty alone is the centerpiece of their creation. They use butter, Worchestershire sauce and soy, mushroom for a smoky flavor.
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
mommypoppins.com
Keep Cool in Houston: Top Beaches, Swimming Lakes, Splash Pads, and AC Spots
We don't have to tell you that during a Houston summer, the heat and humidity come at you at full force. Staying cool during a heat wave with the kids is top priority these days, and while the area has plenty of splash pads and pools, sometimes it's nice to beat the heat while enjoying someone else's air conditioning. Even though we love them, we know it can get expensive at indoor playgrounds and gyms, so we've included an entire section of free indoor fun ideas to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. And if you don't mind dishing out some dollars for fun indoor experiences, the second half of this list includes our favorite paid entry Houston-area venues where you can beat the heat this summer.
Click2Houston.com
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
