Saint Louis, MO

Beard competition in Soulard raises money for veterans

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The facial hair will fly at the end of July. A beard and mustache competition Saturday will raise money for a group called Dogs for Our Brave.

The group offers service dogs to sick or disabled military veterans. The competition starts at 7 p.m. at Old Rock House located at 1200 South 7th Street in Soulard.

