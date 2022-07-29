Beard competition in Soulard raises money for veterans

ST. LOUIS – The facial hair will fly at the end of July. A beard and mustache competition Saturday will raise money for a group called Dogs for Our Brave.

The group offers service dogs to sick or disabled military veterans. The competition starts at 7 p.m. at Old Rock House located at 1200 South 7th Street in Soulard.

Click here to learn more.

