A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County

Donna Kopenski
2d ago
So, apparently some one jumped the gun and, didn't do their homework and wanted to put another scare tactic up. Hum, gotta be those Democrats
chautauquatoday.com
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Ellington on August 18th
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 18th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Town of Ellington Highway Garage at 763 East Main Street in Ellington. This clinic will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Ellington and the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
erienewsnow.com
Dentists overwhelmed post pandemic
As inflation impacts the price of pretty much everything, dental service costs have soared, too. It's putting a financial strain on patients and those treating them. Robert Kneib the owner of Kneib Dentistry, says after the world opened up post-pandemic many dentists retired. Causing patients to look for other doctors...
newyorkupstate.com
How one NY city is embracing legal marijuana to revitalize its once-thriving economy
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Once a major manufacturing hub and “furniture capital of the world,” Jamestown – the largest city in western New York’s Chautauqua County – has in recent years been hard-hit with drug issues and crime, according to its mayor, Eddie Sundquist.
Experts advise those eligible for 2nd booster shot go get it now, not wait for new ones to be released in fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just a few months ago, the FDA and the CDC decided to approve a second booster shot for anyone over 50 and for anyone over 12 who is immunocompromised. With some new and improved boosters already expected to come out in early September, it's creating some confusion over whether the age group should get the old doses or the new ones when they're made available.
wnynewsnow.com
JPD Forensics Unit Visits Persell JUMP Program
JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police Detective Damon and CSI Detective Rex Goot visited with students as part of the school’s summer JUMP program. “You can see these fingerprints,” said JPD Crime Scene Investigation Detective Craig Damon as he placed his hand on this police vehicle. “What if you can’t see the fingerprints? That’s what this is for.”
chautauquatoday.com
Volunteers from Cummins Help DEC with Cleanup at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest
Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Center Announces 9th Annual Backpack Distribution
For the ninth consecutive year, the Chautauqua Center (TCC) and supporting organization the Waterfront Foundation are spearheading the area's largest backpack and school supply giveaway to benefit local students. This week, volunteers convened to assemble nearly 2,000 backpacks that were filled with school supplies for TCC's Community Picnic Events taking place next month, as well as for every school district in the county. Volunteers came from Kiwanis Club of Jamestown, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown. The program is made possible through donations from Fredonia Wal-Mart, Lakewood Wal-Mart, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown.
wesb.com
BRMC, OGH Add Pain Specialist
Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announce the appointment of Joseph Staszel, MD, pain management, to Foothills Medical Group. He will treat a number of diseases and conditions including neck and back pain, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, chronic pain, arthritis, spasticity, headaches and migraines, abdominal and pelvic pain, and cancer pain in collaboration with palliative care and oncology.
Mega Millions puts psychological problems into focus
The mega millions jackpot has now reached over $1 billion. While hitting it big seems like a dream come true for many. For too many, a myriad of psychological problems come into focus too. While the chances of actually winning the lottery are very slim, people that suffer from compulsion and addiction from gambling is […]
Erie resident admits bringing 8 pounds of meth from Arizona to Erie
An Erie resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In connection with the guilty […]
wbfo.org
A new supplier of fiber-optic internet is building in three Erie County towns, with more to come
Business operators and home residents wanting faster and better internet service are looking for high-tech solutions. With web service needed for businesses, people working from home and students doing their homework, there’s a market. GoNetspeed is starting to build a higher-speed, completely optical-fiber system in Lancaster, Depew and Cheektowaga,...
Shearer’s Foods expansion to add 50 news jobs to the area
A local snack manufacturing company is completing a multi-million dollar expansion that will offer more jobs for the Erie community. The expansion for Shearer’s Foods began in February 2022 to add 93,000 square feet to the property. The project will offer 50 new jobs for people in Erie, including maintenance technicians, machine operators and sanitation […]
Erie residents voice concerns over condition of Hearthside Pet Cemetery
Pet owners are speaking out about the condition of a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Visitors said for years Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery was well taken care of. However after the previous owner passed away, the grass has grown so tall that visitors cant even find where their pets are buried. Visitors of Hearthside Pet […]
WNY Business Owner Indicted For Illegal Gifting Of Marijuana
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Western New York business owner has been indicted for illegal possession of cannabis. The 29-year-old man from Lancaster was arraigned on Monday, July 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. David A. Zale, Jr. was arraigned on a charge of one count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree.
Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield
An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road. According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
wrfalp.com
SUNY Board of Trustees Approve $113 to Help Increase Enrollment
Included in the $113 million is $60 million to be distributed across SUNY’s campuses for investing in enrollment, academic programs, student services, and operational efficiencies. Campuses receiving funding must report to SUNY System Administration how the funds will address enrollment issues, address academic program offerings, build on existing operational efficiencies while seeking new opportunities, and provide essential student services. In addition, funds would be utilized to support initiatives such as microcredentialing and other programming for all learners.
