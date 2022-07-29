ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen dog returned to St. Louis tourists

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas couple who stopped in St. Louis while on a cross-country trip had their dogs and car stolen while they were eating dinner.

The couple was outside having dinner at a restaurant on Washington Avenue on Monday, July 18 when their car was stolen with their two dogs inside. The vehicle and one dog were found within days .

On Thursday afternoon, one of the owners, Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano, made a Facebook post saying the couple got their precious Disko back.

“Thank you to everyone for helping us get Disko back. Every share, every like, donation, prayer and message helped us get through this rough time,” Chaljub-Zambrano said. “Right now we’re gonna give him a bath, cuddle him so hard and give him all the love.”

Loretta Franklin
2d ago

They are blessed to get not only their family members back, but also their vehicle. I can only wonder about their being so naive when leaving a running vehicle in one of the most crime-ridden cities in America.

Gregory Pigram
2d ago

Thank God 🙏🙏 that they got their pets back. Now get the heck out of St Louis ASAP. FrFr

Kristina Schiele
2d ago

ppl in Stl so ruthless, my mom recently rescued a stolen dog and we nursed it back to health, glad the family got their dog back 🥰

