Stolen dog returned to St. Louis tourists

ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas couple who stopped in St. Louis while on a cross-country trip had their dogs and car stolen while they were eating dinner.

The couple was outside having dinner at a restaurant on Washington Avenue on Monday, July 18 when their car was stolen with their two dogs inside. The vehicle and one dog were found within days .

On Thursday afternoon, one of the owners, Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano, made a Facebook post saying the couple got their precious Disko back.

“Thank you to everyone for helping us get Disko back. Every share, every like, donation, prayer and message helped us get through this rough time,” Chaljub-Zambrano said. “Right now we’re gonna give him a bath, cuddle him so hard and give him all the love.”

