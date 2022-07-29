DNR Loon Monitoring Program In Field Report

wtip.org
Related
boreal.org
Lake Superior near record cold for late July. Inland lakes nearing summer peak warmth.
Hi Paul- Just heard your piece on inland lake temps. Lake Superior is an interesting story this year WRT temperature as well. The western buoy site (NDBC 45006) only this week reached 39F, the latest it has done so in the last 42 years (the instrumental record); the other two sites (central (45001) and eastern (45004) Superior) have yet to reach the temperature where the lake can start to form a layer of warm water (39F).
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
mprnews.org
State agencies investigating major fish kill in southeast Minnesota trout stream
State agencies are investigating what killed an estimated 2,500 fish, mostly brown trout, along a stretch of trout stream in southeastern Minnesota earlier this week. The fish kill happened on Rush Creek, near Lewiston in Winona County. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is investigating the fish kill along with the departments of agriculture and natural resources, says it doesn't think the fish died naturally.
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fish kill in Minnesota river tops 2,500; state confirms deaths 'did not occur naturally'
LEWISTON, Minn. — Some conservation groups are sounding the alarm concerning some waterways in southeastern Minnesota after thousands of fish were recently found dead. And it's not the first time that's happened in that area, which is home to a lot of trout. "They need cold water and there's...
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
boreal.org
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
fox9.com
Why storms seem to fall apart or split before entering the Twin Cities this summer
(FOX 9) - Drought conditions continue to expand across the Twin Cities metro and much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin because we just can't seem to get any persistent rain in many of these areas. If you've paid even the slightest attention to the radar over the last few weeks, it seems like every time a storm rolls toward the Twin Cities, it seemingly falls apart as it moves in or splits and goes around us, leaving us entirely dry or with just a taste of light rain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Minnesota’s land is used
Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
KEYC
Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota. On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest. MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects. Minnesota...
mprnews.org
Signs point to COVID concerns in southern Minnesota
Not everyone who gets COVID these days is avoiding hospitalization. Far from it. But President Joe Biden did just announce testing negative after five days of isolation during which he claims to have worked at full capacity. On Wednesday he stated, “my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great.”
KAAL-TV
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
WTIP
Permits to carry firearms in Cook County increase by more than 70 percent in some cases
A permit required to legally carry a firearm in Cook County will increase in cost by more than 71 percent for local residents who are attempting to renew their permit to carry a gun next year and moving forward. The Cook County Board of Commissioners agreed on unanimous vote to...
WTIP
Officials warn motorists of ‘significant travel congestion’ on Highway 61 as large events arrive to the North Shore
Motorists should expect delays when traveling toward and along the North Shore and Highway 61 during the first week of August. Between Aug. 4-7 there are a number of large public events and construction projects on Highway 61 that will impact the flow of traffic. The events include the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and Fisherman’s Picnic in Grand Marais. As a result, significant traffic congestion is anticipated in Two Harbors, along Highway 61 and for the area in and around Grand Marais, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
Unreal: Watch 6 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
Comments / 0