Community kickball event promotes peace in Saginaw

Saginaw Community Foundation gives more than $200K in second quarter grants
SAGINAW, MI-- Between April 11 and June 10, the Saginaw Community Foundation said it was able to provide $218,608.60 to support 30 programs and projects through its designated, donor-advised and competitive grant processes. Year-to-date, SCF has granted $528,185.60, to a press release. Reneé Johnston, president and CEO of the foundation...
Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Hoopers and ballers from throughout Michigan crowded into the Flat Lot in downtown Flint this weekend for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, 137 teams competed in the tournament which started on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. Brackets at the tournament...
MDHHS: Mobile food pantries continue in Flint during August
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by truckload to Flint residents throughout August. New links: Flint Clerk's Office open Saturday to allow absentee voting for Aug. 2 primary election. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries...
Need something fun to do this weekend? Check out the 40th Annual Flint Jazz Festival
FLINT, Mich. - The 40th Annual Flint Jazz Festival is underway in the vehicle city. The weekend events are taking place at Riverbank Part in Downtown Flint. Guitarist Lee Ritenour performed Friday night. The festival also has a mix of regional and local musicians. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with a festival...
Bay City’s Labadie Rib Fest hopes for ‘thousands of smiling faces’
BAY CITY, MI - With the smell of smoking meat and music playing throughout Veterans Memorial Park, Labadie Rib Fest is in full swing. While this event was a Bay City constant in the past, it’s finally back after ten years. “It feels amazing. It’s been a ten-year-dream,” co-director...
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park. Vanessa Clifton, a jazz enthusiast, looks through vinyl jazz records for a Chris Botti record at the Totem Books booth at the Flint Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park in Flint on Friday, July 29, 2022. Clifton’s favorite musician is Botti and she looked for records for her and her son who she listens to jazz with.
Whaley Children’s Center awarded $15K grant from Flint community foundation
FLINT, MI -- Whaley Children’s Center was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, the center announced Thursday. Funds from the grant will be used to support program enhancements that will help match the mental health needs of children in the Flint area. That includes...
Flint general surgeon, Dr. Jondy, makes lasting impact on community
FLINT, MI -- Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy. The name should ring a bell. Jondy, 84, has worked for Hurley Medical Center as a general surgeon for 50 years, and in March 2022, decided to retire. A serious retirement, this time. “He did retire once before and we were laughing because it...
Bueche’s Food World hosts annual Coney Dog Eating Contest
Bueche’s Food World hosts annual Coney Dog Eating Contest. Tim Simpson reaches for his bottle of water during the Coney Dog Eating Competition at Bueche's Food World in Flushing on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Simpson won the competition eating seven dogs in three minutes. 4 / 35. Bueche’s Food...
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
Friends of the Flint Public Library holding sale July 30
The Friends of the Flint Public Library is having a sale on Saturday. The sale will be held at the newly renovated Flint Public Library, in the garage, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint. Choose from:. paperback and hardbound books. DVDs. CDs. tapes. puzzles. etc. Most items are $0.50 or less.
City of Flint will honor its first African American firefighter with renaming ceremony
FLINT, Mich. – July 27, 2022. Joseph Davis, Jr. will be present at a ceremony renaming Flint Fire Station #1 in his honor, Saturday, July 30 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Davis was the City of Flint’s first African-American firefighter. Family, friends, and fellow firefighters will gather to celebrate...
Local shelter helps pets find new homes with adopt-a-palooza block party
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is helping dogs and cats find a new home by hosting a summer block party. That’s why Genesee County Animal Control had another Adopt-A-Palooza party Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are full to the max and we need adopters,”...
Getting the fire going: Bay City’s new ‘Labadie Rib Fest’ kicking off this week
BAY CITY, MI - It’s almost time for the return of Bay City’s celebration of all things barbeque. The Labadie Rib Fest is set to make its inaugural year as a brand new and resurrected form of the old Pig Gig event. The Labadie Pig Gig was a...
Players and fans get ready for 2022 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
FLINT, Mich. - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to Downtown Flint's Flat Lot this weekend. Here what's you can expect:. There are brackets for men, women and school – aged teens and kids to play on their own separate courts to eventually make it to the championships.
Flint honors first Black firefighter, renames Fire Station #1 after Joseph Davis Jr.
Flint, MI -- Gathered in the garage of Flint Fire Station #1, friends, family and firefighters honored Joseph Davis Jr. in a ceremony renaming the station after him on Saturday. The stationat 310 East Fifth Street, now named the Joe Davis Jr. Fire Station, was named after Flint’s first Black...
Families blindsided, disappointed by block of burn pit legislation
Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip
The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.
Flint fire station renamed for first African-American firefighter
FLINT, Mich - Flint Fire Station Number one has been renamed to honor former firefighter Joseph Davis Jr. Davis blazed the trail as the City of Flint's first African-American firefighter beginning his career in 1961. Of the 24 years he served with the department, he was the only African-American firefighter...
Dick’s Last Resort gets ready to serve sarcasm and crude humor in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Dick’s Last Resort, where sarcasm is always on the menu, and customers should come with a sense of humor and a thick skin, is opening soon in Saginaw County. A grand opening event for the new Dick’s Last Resort and Cat’s Meow, located at 8845 Gratiot Road, formerly Shooters, in Thomas Township, is Monday, Aug. 8, according to information posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page. It is the chain’s first location in Michigan.
