ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Community kickball event promotes peace in Saginaw

By Ricardo Quintanilla
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint

Flint, MI -- Hoopers and ballers from throughout Michigan crowded into the Flat Lot in downtown Flint this weekend for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, 137 teams competed in the tournament which started on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. Brackets at the tournament...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MDHHS: Mobile food pantries continue in Flint during August

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by truckload to Flint residents throughout August. New links: Flint Clerk's Office open Saturday to allow absentee voting for Aug. 2 primary election. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, MI
Saginaw, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
MLive.com

Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park

Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park. Vanessa Clifton, a jazz enthusiast, looks through vinyl jazz records for a Chris Botti record at the Totem Books booth at the Flint Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park in Flint on Friday, July 29, 2022. Clifton’s favorite musician is Botti and she looked for records for her and her son who she listens to jazz with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickball#Community Outreach
MLive.com

Bueche’s Food World hosts annual Coney Dog Eating Contest

Bueche’s Food World hosts annual Coney Dog Eating Contest. Tim Simpson reaches for his bottle of water during the Coney Dog Eating Competition at Bueche's Food World in Flushing on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Simpson won the competition eating seven dogs in three minutes. 4 / 35. Bueche’s Food...
FLUSHING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools

Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
SARANAC, MI
nbc25news.com

Friends of the Flint Public Library holding sale July 30

The Friends of the Flint Public Library is having a sale on Saturday. The sale will be held at the newly renovated Flint Public Library, in the garage, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint. Choose from:. paperback and hardbound books. DVDs. CDs. tapes. puzzles. etc. Most items are $0.50 or less.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Families blindsided, disappointed by block of burn pit legislation

WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint students to be able to provide year round programming at no cost to families. WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint fire station renamed for first African-American firefighter

FLINT, Mich - Flint Fire Station Number one has been renamed to honor former firefighter Joseph Davis Jr. Davis blazed the trail as the City of Flint's first African-American firefighter beginning his career in 1961. Of the 24 years he served with the department, he was the only African-American firefighter...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Dick’s Last Resort gets ready to serve sarcasm and crude humor in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Dick’s Last Resort, where sarcasm is always on the menu, and customers should come with a sense of humor and a thick skin, is opening soon in Saginaw County. A grand opening event for the new Dick’s Last Resort and Cat’s Meow, located at 8845 Gratiot Road, formerly Shooters, in Thomas Township, is Monday, Aug. 8, according to information posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page. It is the chain’s first location in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy