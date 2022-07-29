ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School districts are scrambling to find teachers

By Newsy
3 News Now
 2 days ago
www.3newsnow.com

KDKA News Radio

US teacher shortage expected for the upcoming school year

Although we are hardly halfway through July, many parents and students may already be thinking about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. When students do go back to class, they may find fewer teachers than they remember. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all states in the...
EDUCATION
Fatherly

3 Major Takeaways From Schools With 4-Day Weeks

The benefits of a four-day work week for adults are well-documented, and the healthy trend is catching on in workplaces worldwide. But if it’s good for grown-ups, shouldn’t it be good for kids and teens, too? New research says maybe not so much. During the height of the...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Special ed programs in public schools plagued by staffing shortages: Experts

Staffing shortages are a major factor in the struggle to support students with special needs, special education experts told Fox News Digital. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), enacted in 1975, guarantees students with disabilities access to fully licensed special educators. Addie Angelov, co-founder and CEO of the Paramount Health Data Project, said that while the "spirit and intent" of the law was commendable, reality has painted a different picture.
EDUCATION
Fox News

DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest

Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
EDUCATION
nativenewsonline.net

School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September

After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Teachers and heads accuse Government of creating ‘crisis’ with pay offer

Teachers and school leaders have accused the Government of putting schools “on the brink of a full-blown funding crisis” with their offer on teacher pay.Five education unions, representing the vast majority of teachers and school leaders across England, have warned that the Government’s pay award will be damaging to education, exacerbating the recruitment crisis while schools are burdened with additional costs at a time of rising inflation.This week, the Government announced a 8.9% pay rise for early career teachers and a 5% rise for more experienced staff in 2022-23 but schools will need to fund the rise out of their...
EDUCATION

