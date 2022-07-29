ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon profits soar along with the cost of crude

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
 3 days ago
Exxon Results FILE - Shown is an Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia on April 28, 2021. Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday, July 29, 2022, reported second-quarter profit of $17.85 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.14 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump.

The Irving, Texas, company increased oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices area also elevated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset.

