New assistant principals named at Jamestown, Salem Elementary schools

lakercountry.com
Related
lakercountry.com
Susan Downey, age 63, of Jamestown
Susan Downey, of Jamestown, passed away at her home, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was 63 years of age. Born October 26, 1958, she was a daughter of Mildred Ingram Downey Royalty, and the late Terry Downey. Susan enjoyed photography and loved animals. Survivors include two daughters, Jessica (and Jeffrey)...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP arrests three men in connection with murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of Robert W. Myers. On Sunday, July 31, KSP arrested Dale E. Hodge, 65, of Elizabethtown, who has been charged with murder (complicity). Dale Hodge was lodged in the Hardin County Jail. MAGNOLIA,...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
wnky.com
KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is working a shooting death in north Hart County. Priddy said KSP is searching for a white U-Haul pickup truck, not to be confused with a box moving truck. In addition, Priddy said authorities are searching for three white males who should be occupying the truck.
Wave 3
KSP: Murder investigation underway in Hart County after man found shot multiple times
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in Hart County Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., Kentucky State police officers were called to assist in a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a KSP release. Deputies responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday on the Cumberland Parkway.
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
wymt.com
Two furniture store locations taking up donations to bring to flood victims
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks not affected by this week’s flooding are doing their best to gather needed items to take to those who have lost everything. The Kemper Home Furnishings locations in London and Somerset will take donations of everything from water and non-perishable food items to cleaning supplies and tools.
lakercountry.com
Lab draws for RCH Community Health Screening starts next week
Next week marks the start of lab draws for Russell County Hospital’s Community Health Screening, which has been absent for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Beginning on Monday, August 1st through Friday, August 5th and again the following week from Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th those interested can go on the date that corresponds with the first letter of your last name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOCATED IN CRUISER AFTER FEMALE SUBJECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON WARRANT OF ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested Nikki Fairchild age 50 of Corbin, KY early Sunday morning July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
q95fm.net
One Inmate Recovered After Leaving Work Detail
One of the two Pike County inmates who walked away from a work detail is now back in custody after spending over a month running from law enforcement. 42-year-old Larry Foster, of Burnside, was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on Monday evening. Foster had previously been serving a...
wdrb.com
Alleged drug dealer charged with manslaughter after Nelson County man dies of overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Nelson County said a 37-year-old man is dead after a drug overdose, and the man who accused of selling him the drugs is charged with manslaughter. According to court documents, 42-year-old Michael Downs was arrested Monday. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old James...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested after alleged illegal property sale
A Russell Springs man was arrested by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office last week after allegedly trying to sell land that did not belong to him. According to reports, 32-year-old Eddie Alcorn was arrested and charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking valued between $10 thousand and $1 million, identity theft, and forgery second degree.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
Alleged drunk man charged after deadly wrong-way crash in London
Officials said Poore was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, north in the southbound lane when it crashed into a Nissan Altima.
lakercountry.com
Clerk’s Office to close early today
The Russell County Clerk’s Office will close early today. The Clerk’s Office will close at noon today due to computer system upgrades. The office will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.
Comments / 0